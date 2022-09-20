Ben Simmons to speak on JJ Redick's podcast on Thursday

TheOldMan&TheThree; (JJ Redick’s podcast): This Thursday. Ben Simmons.
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
50+ eFG% on 50+ postseason off-the-dribble jumpers since 2013:
Steph (8 times)
CP3 (5x)
KD (4x)
Harden (4x)
Kawhi (3x)
Dame (2x)
Luka (2x)
Mitchell (2x)
LeBron, Wade, Klay, Murray, Beal, Redick, PG, Kyrie, and 8 other NBA players (1x each) plus
Diana Taurasi and now
Chelsea Gray – 5:05 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
ICYMI – Film Study series wrapped up last week – Dejounte Murray, Rudy Gobert, Ben Simmons, Christian Wood, Donovan Mitchell, Malcolm Brogdon, Jalen Brunson & 6 guys returning to action after a year away from the game.
All of it can be found here: nba.com/news/writers-a… – 4:27 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA point guard rankings: Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic battle for top spot; where does Ben Simmons land?
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-p… – 8:35 AM
Also cast are Kelly AuCoin (Billions) as former Clippers president Andy Roeser and Austin Scott (A Jazzman’s Blues), J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley), Sheldon “Shel” Bailey (Game Shakers), Sarunas J. Jackson (Insecure) and Charlie McElveen (The Deuce) as the NBA players caught up in the shocking events. Scott will play Blake Griffin, Nicholson will portray Chris Paul, Bailey will play D’Andre Jordan, Jackson will portray Matt Barnes, and McElveen will play JJ Reddick. -via Deadline / August 24, 2022
Dwyane Wade recently made a guest appearance on JJ Redick’s The Old Man & The Three podcast, and it was an opportunity for the Heat icon to get brutally honest with his thoughts on why their Big 3 garnered so much hate. Wade was quick to point out that the way they teamed up to win a title wasn’t much different from how other iconic teams did it in the past (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter): “If you think about it, no one gives backlash to any championships that Larry Bird won, that Magic Johnson won, that Michael Jordan won,” Wade said. “… You don’t win championships without playing with other guys that are great, first of all.” -via Clutch Points / August 13, 2022
Ballislife.com: Jerry West on JJ Redick’s “plumbers” comments “He’s a smart kid but tell me what his career looks like. What did he do that determined games? He averaged 12 PTS a game. Somewhere along the way numbers count.” Watch @SiriusXMNBA video for the full quote -via Twitter / July 22, 2022
NBA analyst Marc Spears is excited to see how it all unfolds for the squad. “Media day is gonna be amazing in Brooklyn. You have the hug from KD, Nash, and Sean Marks. Did that hug really mean anything? Are they really good now? Obviously, this is the aftermath of the drama with Kyrie Irving last season. And then there’s Ben Simmons’ return. And I am told that he is expected to be ready for the beginning of the season. Ben Simmons is their third story line and he’s probably bigger than most storylines in the league. So media day with the Nets is gonna be amazing, it’s gonna be crazy, but winning cures all ills. If Brooklyn gets off to a great start I think they could go forward and try to win a championship. But if it’s all bad there, oh boy, that New York press is gonna have a field day.” -via Yardbarker.com / September 8, 2022
Not because he disagreed with his own rating. The 19-year-old’s breakout rookie season saw him go from a rating of 75 in last year’s game to 82 — just one behind Ben Simmons. Rather, it was the rating of 72 for Boomers hero Patty Mills that had Giddey scratching his head. “I had to triple-check and make sure I was reading that correctly,” Giddey told foxsports.com.au on Thursday, speaking about the release of the new game. “That’s 72 was a bit weird to me.” -via FOXSports.com / September 8, 2022
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons was in attendance for Williams’ final tennis match and he was shown on the jumbotron at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Considering that it’s New York, one might have assumed that he would get some love and cheers from the New York sports fans. -via Yahoo! Sports / September 3, 2022
