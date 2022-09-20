Bruno Caboclo waived by Boston

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Celtics appear to be investigating bringing in some big man help for training camp after releasing Bruno Caboclo from his training camp deal masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…5:54 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Three waivings across the NBA today:
Celtics waive Bruno Caboclo
Cavaliers waive Chandler Vaudrin
Bucks waive Ibou Badji – 5:39 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Celtics have waived forward Bruno Caboclo. – 5:06 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics healthy bigs with guaranteed contracts entering training camp: Al Horford, Grant Williams
Non-guaranteed contracts: Luke Kornet, Noah Vonleh, Bruno Caboclo, Mfiondu Kabengele (two-way) – 3:11 PM

The signing rounds out a field of tryouts the team plans to hold in training camp, including Bruno Caboclo and Noah Vonleh, who have already been signed. The source also confirmed that Summer League standout Justin Jackson and Maine Celtics guard from this past season Denzel Valentine will join the team this preseason, as had been previously reported. -via CLNSMedia.com / September 15, 2022

