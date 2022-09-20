Bruno Caboclo waived by Boston

Shams Charania: Sources: The Celtics have waived forward Bruno Caboclo.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Celtics appear to be investigating bringing in some big man help for training camp after releasing Bruno Caboclo from his training camp deal masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 5:54 PM
New: The Celtics appear to be investigating bringing in some big man help for training camp after releasing Bruno Caboclo from his training camp deal masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 5:54 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics healthy bigs with guaranteed contracts entering training camp: Al Horford, Grant Williams
Non-guaranteed contracts: Luke Kornet, Noah Vonleh, Bruno Caboclo, Mfiondu Kabengele (two-way) – 3:11 PM
Celtics healthy bigs with guaranteed contracts entering training camp: Al Horford, Grant Williams
Non-guaranteed contracts: Luke Kornet, Noah Vonleh, Bruno Caboclo, Mfiondu Kabengele (two-way) – 3:11 PM
More on this storyline
The signing rounds out a field of tryouts the team plans to hold in training camp, including Bruno Caboclo and Noah Vonleh, who have already been signed. The source also confirmed that Summer League standout Justin Jackson and Maine Celtics guard from this past season Denzel Valentine will join the team this preseason, as had been previously reported. -via CLNSMedia.com / September 15, 2022
Keith Smith: The Boston Celtics have officially signed Bruno Caboclo. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / August 26, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.