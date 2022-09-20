Draymond Green says Robert Sarver continuing to lead is 'bull----', wants owners to vote to terminate his position

Draymond Green questioned how someone like Robert Sarver could lead an organization whose success “is pretty much built on the backs of African Americans.” “When he returns next year, because it’s only a year, does everything just go back to normal?” Green asked. “Are those guys supposed to unsee everything that they just saw and heard? Are those guys supposed to feel comfortable with continuing to work with this guy?” Green praised Silver for “the stands that they have taken over the years,” but he said the outcome of this investigation “kind of fell short of what it should be.” “To think that someone like Robert Sarver that’s acting in that manner can continue to represent us? That’s bulls—,” Green said. “You can’t continue to represent way more people than yourself with those views, with speaking to people the way he did, with treating African Americans and women the way he has, that’s not OK.
“This guy gets to just come back in the fold as if he’s still representing us? And as if he’s a part of us? That can’t be so. Because for us, especially as African Americans, I’m uncomfortable, I’m very uncomfortable. And knowing that, in that position, you could just essentially do whatever you want, and because you own an asset, you can’t be punished?” -via ESPN / September 20, 2022
Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green called on NBA owners to hold a vote to terminate Robert Sarver’s position as owner of the Phoenix Suns. “I’m asking that there be a vote,” Green said on “The Draymond Green Show” podcast, which was published Tuesday. The league’s rules require a vote of three-quarters of the board of governors to remove an owner. “It’s a little baffling to me that we’ll walk into the arena next year,” Green said on his podcast. “The Phoenix Suns will walk into the arena next year, he’ll sit on the sideline and we’ll just continue on playing. So the one thing that I am going to need is someone to explain to me why is it that it was OK to get rid of [LA Clippers owner Donald] Sterling, but it’s not possible to force Robert Sarver to sell after what we read? “… I’m asking that there be a vote. If that’s the only way, then let’s see what those numbers are. Let’s see what they are.” -via ESPN / September 20, 2022
All three can hit free agency after this coming season; if there’s no extension, Wiggins would become an unrestricted free agent in July, Poole would be a restricted free agent and Draymond has a player option for 2023-24 that he could decline, which would allow him to hit unrestricted free agency himself next July. Poole is the only one with a pressing deadline; due to rookie-extension rules, if there’s no extension signed by Oct. 17, he will get to restricted free agency in July. -via The Athletic / September 17, 2022
