Draymond Green says Robert Sarver continuing to lead is 'bull----', wants owners to vote to terminate his position

Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green called on NBA owners to hold a vote to terminate Robert Sarver’s position as owner of the Phoenix Suns. “I’m asking that there be a vote,” Green said on “The Draymond Green Show” podcast, which was published Tuesday. The league’s rules require a vote of three-quarters of the board of governors to remove an owner . “It’s a little baffling to me that we’ll walk into the arena next year,” Green said on his podcast. “The Phoenix Suns will walk into the arena next year, he’ll sit on the sideline and we’ll just continue on playing. So the one thing that I am going to need is someone to explain to me why is it that it was OK to get rid of [LA Clippers owner Donald] Sterling, but it’s not possible to force Robert Sarver to sell after what we read? “… I’m asking that there be a vote. If that’s the only way, then let’s see what those numbers are. Let’s see what they are.” -via ESPN / September 20, 2022