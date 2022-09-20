Kyrie Irving: This enforced vaccine/pandemic is one of biggest violations of human rights in history

Kyrie Irving: If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired. ♾🤞🏾 This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history.
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired. ♾🤞🏾
This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history. – 10:32 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
After everything, Kyrie Irving links himself to master conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Maybe the Nets aren’t a great bet to win the East, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3607501/2022/0… – 9:08 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
So in total, I had nine players ranked higher than anyone else in our CBS Top 100 voting:
Luka Doncic (2)
Jrue Holiday (19)
Kyrie Irving (22)
CJ McCollum (32)
OG Anunoby (46)
Herb Jones (64)
Myles Turner (65)
Franz Wagner (76)
Jakob Poeltl (94) – 9:04 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We released our ranking of the 100 best players in the NBA this morning.
As always, here are the players I ranked higher than anyone else (top 50 only):
Luka Doncic (2), Jrue Holiday (19), Kyrie Irving (22), CJ McCollum (32), OG Anunoby (46).
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 8:53 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
CBS Sports’ top 100 player rankings are here ahead of the 2022-23 season.
1. Giannis
5. Luka
13. Dame
21. Harden
31. Kyrie
44. LaMelo
58. Ayton
98. Russ
Full list 👇
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 8:45 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets needed ‘humbling’ #Celtics experience: Kyrie Irving. #nba nypost.com/2022/09/19/net… via @nypostsports – 11:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving on Nets getting swept by Celtics, ‘We needed that humbling experience’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/19/kyr… – 5:45 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
50+ eFG% on 50+ postseason off-the-dribble jumpers since 2013:
Steph (8 times)
CP3 (5x)
KD (4x)
Harden (4x)
Kawhi (3x)
Dame (2x)
Luka (2x)
Mitchell (2x)
LeBron, Wade, Klay, Murray, Beal, Redick, PG, Kyrie, and 8 other NBA players (1x each) plus
Diana Taurasi and now
Chelsea Gray – 5:05 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
#WNBA Finals kicks in Game 4:
Jackie Young — Puma Fusion Nitro
Kelsey Plum — Nike Kyrie 7
DeWanna Bonner — Nike Zoom Freak 1
Courtney Williams — Nike PG 6 pic.twitter.com/0un8Xmfo3u – 5:19 PM
More on this storyline
The Nets’ first-round sweep at the hands of Boston wasn’t just humbling. It was also motivating. At least according to Kyrie Irving, who said the playoff drubbing went down exactly how it was supposed to — and precisely how it needed to in order to drive the Nets this season. “Get ’em up. I’ve got to get them up on both ends of the floor. I’ve got to be a complete player. Coming for different hardware this year, bro. I’ve been in the lab crazy, since we got 4-0’d,” Irving said on “The Boyz Night Podcast,” before adding three times that the sweep occurred just how it should have. “It was meant to happen like that.” -via New York Post / September 20, 2022
Irving has largely kept a low profile this offseason, but he spoke with hosts KaiCenat, YourRage and Bruce Ray in a podcast that dropped Sunday. And in a wide-ranging interview that included a host of topics, he admitted that Brooklyn’s one-sided defeat against his former Celtics teammates was as inevitable as it was instructive. “It was meant to happen like that,” Irving said. “Motivation, bro. We needed it. We needed that humbling experience, especially going against the Celtics. It was already built in to be that matchup. -via New York Post / September 20, 2022
