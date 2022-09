Kyrie Irving: This enforced vaccine/pandemic is one of biggest violations of human rights in history

The Nets’ first-round sweep at the hands of Boston wasn’t just humbling. It was also motivating. At least according to Kyrie Irving, who said the playoff drubbing went down exactly how it was supposed to — and precisely how it needed to in order to drive the Nets this season. “Get ’em up. I’ve got to get them up on both ends of the floor. I’ve got to be a complete player. Coming for different hardware this year, bro. I’ve been in the lab crazy, since we got 4-0’d,” Irving said on “The Boyz Night Podcast,” before adding three times that the sweep occurred just how it should have. “It was meant to happen like that.” -via New York Post / September 20, 2022