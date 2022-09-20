Optimism on new deal for Grant Williams

Sean Deveney: Sources told @HeavyOnSports that @celtics PF Grant Williams is in line for a contract extension. BUT the team & GW’s camp huddled up early this summer, and there’ve been no meetings since. That’ll change. We’re told there’s “optimism” on an deal.
Source: Twitter @SeanDeveney
Source: Twitter @SeanDeveney
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Sources told @HeavyOnSports that @Boston Celtics PF Grant Williams is in line for a contract extension. BUT the team & GW’s camp huddled up early this summer, and there’ve been no meetings since.
That’ll change. We’re told there’s “optimism” on an deal.
Read on:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 8:19 PM
Sources told @HeavyOnSports that @Boston Celtics PF Grant Williams is in line for a contract extension. BUT the team & GW’s camp huddled up early this summer, and there’ve been no meetings since.
That’ll change. We’re told there’s “optimism” on an deal.
Read on:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 8:19 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Who on the Celtics is most likely to have a weird amount of corgis and why is it Grant Williams – 11:30 AM
Who on the Celtics is most likely to have a weird amount of corgis and why is it Grant Williams – 11:30 AM
More on this storyline
Robert Williams has since become a star at the center position, and the Celtics have benefited. His health remains a concern, though he has been said to be 100% here in the offseason, according to a source. Grant Williams has been more reliable in terms of health, and has played nearly 70 games per season since entering the NBA in 2019. -via Heavy.com / September 20, 2022
But Boston can head off any issues going forward by giving Grant Williams an extension now. The consensus around the league had been than Grant Williams would get what Robert Williams got, something in the range of four years and $48 million, and maybe around $55 million with incentives. Grant Williams will likely ask for more, though—four years and $55-60 million or so, according to rival team executives. -via Heavy.com / September 20, 2022
Dalton Johnson: Grant Williams to Steph Curry: “I wore 30 in high school because of you, and now I didn’t win a ring because of you.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / August 31, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.