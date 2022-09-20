Robert Williams to undergo knee surgery that will keep him out early part of 2022-23 season?

After grinding his way through the NBA postseason last year despite dealing with a surgically repaired left knee, Celtics center Robert Williams was able to take some time off and, he hoped, allow the knee to fully heal. But as training camp is set to get underway next week, Williams has gotten some bad news—according to a source, he will have arthroscopic surgery on the knee, which will keep him out for all of camp and likely into the early weeks of the season.
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Robert Williams injury underscores what @Howard Beck and I discussed on the pod last week: Boston could use another big. Dwight Howard makes a lot of sense. bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 2:36 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Celtics Robert Williams will have an arthroscopic procedure done on his left knee and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/yACUDNlWrA – 2:35 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
A source tells @HeavyOnSports that @Boston Celtics C Robert Williams will have an arthroscopic procedure on his knee this week.
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 2:12 PM
More on this storyline
It is a tough blow for Williams, who had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in the knee in late March, and was expected to miss the early part of the postseason. Williams, though, surprised everyone by coming back for Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs, during the Celtics’ sweep of the Nets. -via Heavy.com / September 20, 2022
