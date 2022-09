Robert Williams to undergo knee surgery that will keep him out early part of 2022-23 season?

After grinding his way through the NBA postseason last year despite dealing with a surgically repaired left knee, Celtics center Robert Williams was able to take some time off and, he hoped, allow the knee to fully heal. But as training camp is set to get underway next week, Williams has gotten some bad news—according to a source, he will have arthroscopic surgery on the knee, which will keep him out for all of camp and likely into the early weeks of the season Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com