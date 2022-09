Suns in on Bojan Bogdanovic?

LeBron James and Co. are reportedly eyeing some of the Jazz’s veterans as Utah looks to continue their squad overhaul. Bogdanovic has emerged as a trade target for LA, but it looks like the Suns are now joining in on the race: “It would not surprise me if the Suns got involved in negotiations for Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz who is available on the open market right now, several teams are bidding for him,” Windhorst said. “… So, from a front office perspective from the folks I’m talking to, the Suns are operating like a championship contender looking to improve their team heading into camp.”Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points