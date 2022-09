Victor Wembanyama believes he should be No. 1 pick, not worried about his injury history

Victor Wembanyama decided to spend his last year in Europe playing for Metropolitans 92 in Paris, France, a club that doesn’t participate in any international competitions. The 2.20-meter center is considered one of the best prospects of his generation and is ranked first in numerous NBA mock drafts. Talking at the media session of the French Basketball League (LNB), Wembanyama shared his thoughts about the upcoming NBA Draft. -via BasketNews / September 20, 2022