Victor Wembanyama believes he should be No. 1 pick, not worried about his injury history

Does Victor Wembanyama want to go first overall? His answer is nuanced. “The most interesting thing is always to find an organization that will take care of the project and the player. So it’s better to be second, third, or 20th in the draft if you have a better career afterward,” he explained. “I don’t know if it’s pride, I have a part [of me] that says that there should be no one in front of me.”
Source: BasketNews
Source: BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama is almost unanimously projected to go no. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.
The player himself shared what he will focus on during the season and shared his view about the draft 🤔
basketnews.com/news-178233-vi… – 11:45 AM
Victor Wembanyama is almost unanimously projected to go no. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.
The player himself shared what he will focus on during the season and shared his view about the draft 🤔
basketnews.com/news-178233-vi… – 11:45 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇫🇷 Victor Wembanyama would be the 2️⃣nd tallest player in NBA combine history after Tacko Fall 👀
He would also have the 2️⃣nd longest wingspan in NBA combine history 😲
(via Reddit/u/NextMention20) – 3:06 AM
🇫🇷 Victor Wembanyama would be the 2️⃣nd tallest player in NBA combine history after Tacko Fall 👀
He would also have the 2️⃣nd longest wingspan in NBA combine history 😲
(via Reddit/u/NextMention20) – 3:06 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Joel Embiid and Victor Wembanyama on Team France? 🇫🇷👀
@kirkgoldsberry writes why the EuroBasket runners-up could pose a threat to Team USA 😳
@ESPNPlus 🔗 https://t.co/HAZzracQFZ pic.twitter.com/UhmYlkwMtG – 7:28 PM
Joel Embiid and Victor Wembanyama on Team France? 🇫🇷👀
@kirkgoldsberry writes why the EuroBasket runners-up could pose a threat to Team USA 😳
@ESPNPlus 🔗 https://t.co/HAZzracQFZ pic.twitter.com/UhmYlkwMtG – 7:28 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Victor Wembanyama highlights from today vs. Hapoel Holon. Best offensive game I’ve seen him play. Extreme confidence. Clear he’s going to have green light. 34 pts on 10/18 FG, 13/13 FT. Drew 8 fouls. 4 blocks, 5 rebounds in 30 mins. Some RIDICULOUS shot creation at 7-foot-4 here. pic.twitter.com/dclgXc0zKD – 7:28 PM
Victor Wembanyama highlights from today vs. Hapoel Holon. Best offensive game I’ve seen him play. Extreme confidence. Clear he’s going to have green light. 34 pts on 10/18 FG, 13/13 FT. Drew 8 fouls. 4 blocks, 5 rebounds in 30 mins. Some RIDICULOUS shot creation at 7-foot-4 here. pic.twitter.com/dclgXc0zKD – 7:28 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
NBA Prospect Victor Wembanyama drops 34 points vs Hapoel Holon sportando.basketball/en/nba-prospec… – 3:54 PM
NBA Prospect Victor Wembanyama drops 34 points vs Hapoel Holon sportando.basketball/en/nba-prospec… – 3:54 PM
More on this storyline
One of the few questions that still remain to be answered about Wembanyama is his physical stature. Standing at 2.20-meters, he reportedly weighs just 100 kg. This year’s no. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren was criticized for similar reasons but Wembanyama doesn’t pay attention to it. “What matters to me this season is above all to consolidate a place as a possible first choice in the Draft. That’s my goal, rather than trying to put on 15kg and take risks,” the center explained. “I want to strengthen myself, but above all to move towards a favorable situation for the NBA.” -via BasketNews / September 20, 2022
Wembanyama had some small injuries throughout last season, he was ruled out of EuroBasket 2022 with an undisclosed injury as well. “That doesn’t worry me,” Wembanyama said about his injury history. “I didn’t have any serious injuries, which is reassuring. We know that in the NBA the [medical] support is the best, light years from here. So there is no reason to worry.” -via BasketNews / September 20, 2022
Victor Wembanyama decided to spend his last year in Europe playing for Metropolitans 92 in Paris, France, a club that doesn’t participate in any international competitions. The 2.20-meter center is considered one of the best prospects of his generation and is ranked first in numerous NBA mock drafts. Talking at the media session of the French Basketball League (LNB), Wembanyama shared his thoughts about the upcoming NBA Draft. -via BasketNews / September 20, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.