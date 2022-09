Zion Williamson in fantastic shape?

After sitting out the entire 2021-22 season due to a fractured right foot, Zion Williamson has missed 141 games through the first three years of his career. But Williamson and his camp believe they’ve taken a critical step toward solving those problems this summer. The Pelicans star just returned to New Orleans after spending two months in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., executing a meticulous plan crafted with his strength and conditioning coach, Jasper Bibbs, to prepare for a pivotal year for him and the Pelicans. In an exclusive interview, Bibbs said the results have been “phenomenal.” -via The Athletic / September 19, 2022