Zion Williamson in fantastic shape?

The Pelicans star just returned to New Orleans after spending two months in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., executing a meticulous plan crafted with his strength and conditioning coach, Jasper Bibbs, to prepare for a pivotal year for him and the Pelicans. In an exclusive interview, Bibbs said the results have been “phenomenal.” “He’s in fantastic shape,” Bibbs told The Athletic. “He’s been committed to putting in the work day in and day out. I’m really proud of what he’s been able to accomplish. He’s a better athlete now than he’s ever been.”
Source: William Guillory @ The Athletic
Source: William Guillory @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Hop aboard the Zion hype bandwagon: His trainer says he’s ‘in fantastic shape’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/19/hop… – 10:04 PM
Hop aboard the Zion hype bandwagon: His trainer says he’s ‘in fantastic shape’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/19/hop… – 10:04 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
The other day @David Thorpe saw that @Zion Williamson was listed as 5,000-to-1 to win this year’s NBA MVP. He tells @jshector he thought about gambling on the NBA for the first time.
BRING IT IN: https://t.co/l5IQyImT55
David’s story on the MVP race: https://t.co/UcUnvo1UKR pic.twitter.com/1MYdO28kKq – 4:03 PM
The other day @David Thorpe saw that @Zion Williamson was listed as 5,000-to-1 to win this year’s NBA MVP. He tells @jshector he thought about gambling on the NBA for the first time.
BRING IT IN: https://t.co/l5IQyImT55
David’s story on the MVP race: https://t.co/UcUnvo1UKR pic.twitter.com/1MYdO28kKq – 4:03 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
“He’s a better athlete now than he’s ever been.”
Zion Williamson SZN is coming. @Will Guillory talks to his trainer about their two-month boot camp in Fort Lauderdale to get his body right. theathletic.com/3606269/2022/0… – 3:01 PM
“He’s a better athlete now than he’s ever been.”
Zion Williamson SZN is coming. @Will Guillory talks to his trainer about their two-month boot camp in Fort Lauderdale to get his body right. theathletic.com/3606269/2022/0… – 3:01 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Trainer Jasper Bibbs on Zion Willamson: He’s a better athlete now than he’s ever been sportando.basketball/en/trainer-jas… – 2:18 PM
Trainer Jasper Bibbs on Zion Willamson: He’s a better athlete now than he’s ever been sportando.basketball/en/trainer-jas… – 2:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The LA Clippers have officially signed Michael Devoe, Keaton Wallace and Lucas Williamson to non-guaranteed training camp contracts. – 2:09 PM
The LA Clippers have officially signed Michael Devoe, Keaton Wallace and Lucas Williamson to non-guaranteed training camp contracts. – 2:09 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Zion Williamson’s trainer on his current fitness: theathletic.com/3606269/2022/0… – 8:30 AM
Zion Williamson’s trainer on his current fitness: theathletic.com/3606269/2022/0… – 8:30 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Zup’s gotta put that one away. Williamson put it right on his noggin. #RCTID – 1:17 PM
Zup’s gotta put that one away. Williamson put it right on his noggin. #RCTID – 1:17 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Mazi Smith’s push up the middle forced Zion Turner out of pocket, leading to a pass that was almost picked off and UConn’s punt – 12:28 PM
Mazi Smith’s push up the middle forced Zion Turner out of pocket, leading to a pass that was almost picked off and UConn’s punt – 12:28 PM
More on this storyline
Bibbs declined to specify how much weight Williamson lost over the summer or his current weight, but he said Williamson has come a long way since they started working together in January. “(His body composition) has improved at an extremely high level,” he said. “That’s all I’ll say.” -via The Athletic / September 20, 2022
After sitting out the entire 2021-22 season due to a fractured right foot, Zion Williamson has missed 141 games through the first three years of his career. But Williamson and his camp believe they’ve taken a critical step toward solving those problems this summer. The Pelicans star just returned to New Orleans after spending two months in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., executing a meticulous plan crafted with his strength and conditioning coach, Jasper Bibbs, to prepare for a pivotal year for him and the Pelicans. In an exclusive interview, Bibbs said the results have been “phenomenal.” -via The Athletic / September 19, 2022
“He’s in fantastic shape,” Bibbs told The Athletic. “He’s been committed to putting in the work day in and day out. I’m really proud of what he’s been able to accomplish. He’s a better athlete now than he’s ever been.” Bibbs declined to specify how much weight Williamson lost over the summer or his current weight, but he said Williamson has come a long way since they started working together in January. “(His body composition) has improved at an extremely high level,” he said. “That’s all I’ll say.” -via The Athletic / September 19, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.