Celtics not planning to sign any big-name center despite Robert Williams injury

Jay King: Despite Robert Williams’s knee procedure, I was told the Celtics are not planning to sign one of the big-name veteran centers still available. Expect them to replace the recently waived Bruno Caboclo with another young big man to compete for a spot in training camp.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
LIVE Garden Report: Robert Williams OUT 4-6 weeks with Knee Surgery | Powered by @betonline_ag, @AthleticGreens & @calm twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:36 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Boston center Robert Williams lll to undergo minor knee surgery.
@TermineRadio expresses his thoughts on this unfortunate news. pic.twitter.com/Hf2j4wpFnN – 8:17 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
What Does Robert Williams’ Injury Mean to the Celtics? a-list.libsyn.com/what-does-robe… – 7:17 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams knee surgery: What it means for him and the Celtics bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/09/20/rob… – 5:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Celtics’ Robert Williams out 4-6 weeks, will miss preseason after having knee scoped nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/20/cel… – 4:29 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Robert Williams will miss the start of the season after undergoing knee surgery this week.
@Amin Elhassan is concerned with the #Celtics after today’s news pic.twitter.com/7QE2vqkP2I – 3:56 PM
Robert Williams will miss the start of the season after undergoing knee surgery this week.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Why Rob Williams is electing for a second knee surgery this year and what it means for the Celtics with training camp just a week away.
New on @The Athletic theathletic.com/3612630/2022/0… – 3:34 PM
Why Rob Williams is electing for a second knee surgery this year and what it means for the Celtics with training camp just a week away.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Celtics center Robert Williams planning to undergo a left knee procedure that’ll require 4-to-6 weeks on a return espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:27 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
So, the Celtics battle for backup big roster spots just got a lot more important in the wake of this Rob Williams news. – 3:07 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Seems to me (not a doctor) that the bigger concern for the Celtics isn’t Robert Williams missing a couple of weeks of the regular season, but rather that he needed a procedure on the same knee just a few months after getting a piece of his meniscus cut out. – 3:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Robert Williams was a huge piece of the Celtics Finals run:
— 7.7 PPG
— 6.2 RPG
— 2.2 BPG
— Led playoffs in blocks
Robert Williams was a huge piece of the Celtics Finals run:
— 7.7 PPG
— 6.2 RPG
— 2.2 BPG
— Led playoffs in blocks
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: A look at what Rob Williams surprise knee surgery means for the #Celtics with training camp just a week away masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 2:51 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Robert Williams injury underscores what @Howard Beck and I discussed on the pod last week: Boston could use another big. Dwight Howard makes a lot of sense. bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 2:36 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Celtics Robert Williams will have an arthroscopic procedure done on his left knee and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/yACUDNlWrA – 2:35 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
A source tells @HeavyOnSports that @Boston Celtics C Robert Williams will have an arthroscopic procedure on his knee this week.
More:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 2:12 PM
A source tells @HeavyOnSports that @Boston Celtics C Robert Williams will have an arthroscopic procedure on his knee this week.
More:
