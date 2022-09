Jordan Clarkson on potential trade: 'I'm ready for whatever happens'

Trades and moves are a part of the NBA. Some fans still talk about that young Lakers core with you, Julius Randle, Brandon Ingram, and D-Lo. You guys all moved on to other franchises and achieved your own accolades. Have you ever thought about what if you guys stayed together and what you could have done if you got a bit more time to grow together? Jordan Clarkson: I don’t think it ever was going to work with all of us being there. [Laughs.] I think we all were stars in our own right. Us separating and going into our home lanes was a good change of scenery for everybody. I see the tweets and all that stuff. It’s so funny to look back on it. I think the Lakers did a great job of scouting us, finding the talent, and giving us the opportunity by drafting us. But us all being on the same team, I don’t think it ever would’ve worked out. We probably wouldn’t have brought a championship back to them or none of that, you know what I mean? They got LeBron for us, whatever it is. It’s part of the game. All of us were stars in our own roles. We had to get a change of scenery to let us grow in other ways. -via complex.com / September 21, 2022