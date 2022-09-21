Lakers have no intention to include two first round picks for Buddy Hield or Myles Turner?

The Athletic NBA: The Lakers and Pacers engaged in trade conversations this week per @ShamsCharania. Los Angeles was unwilling to part with two unprotected first-round picks for any deal involving Buddy Hield or Myles Turner.
Source: Twitter @TheAthleticNBA
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pacers GM says Myles Turner will open season with the team nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/21/pac… – 12:58 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Newest season preview podcast looks at the upcoming campaign for Myles Turner:
-Will a new role, new teammates, and new style change his impact?
-How will he play in a contract year?
-Key stats and moments to monitor
And more. Tune in:https://t.co/zmFKjC8Qm3 pic.twitter.com/Fn14B5CI8y – 9:49 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
So in total, I had nine players ranked higher than anyone else in our CBS Top 100 voting:
Luka Doncic (2)
Jrue Holiday (19)
Kyrie Irving (22)
CJ McCollum (32)
OG Anunoby (46)
Herb Jones (64)
Myles Turner (65)
Franz Wagner (76)
Jakob Poeltl (94) – 9:04 AM
In recent conversations with the Jazz, the Lakers have targeted Bogdanović, Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley, according to league sources. The Lakers’ desire to land the Pacers’ Buddy Hield has also been well-chronicled, with the former Kings guard nearly coming their way via trade last summer. The 29-year-old 3-point specialist has been a focal point in the Lakers’ offseason talks with Indiana as well — alongside Myles Turner — but a deal is not expected on that front. -via The Athletic / September 16, 2022
The Lakers have hesitated to trade their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in any deal that doesn’t make them serious contenders for the next two seasons (when James is guaranteed to be under contract). Maybe Conley’s inclusion in a deal, considering the $24 million owed after this season, would allow for the Lakers to gather a small handful of top-tier rotation players for a final push with James. And maybe the Lakers could push for Jared Vanderbilt, a 23-year-old defense and rebounding specialist, who recently signed with Klutch Sports, as a sweetener in any deal where they’re sacrificing a future first. Also, the Lakers might still prefer a Hield-Turner trade costing two firsts than any bundle they’re able to cook up with the Jazz. There’s also been a long flirtation with former first-round pick Cam Reddish, who the team was linked to last season at the deadline and over this offseason. -via Los Angeles Times / September 2, 2022
Michael Scotto: It seems like the best trade the Lakers can make if they want to move Russell Westbrook and try to win this season is with Indiana for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. One note that’s interesting is before the Lakers traded Talen Horton-Tucker to Utah in the Patrick Beverley trade, the Pacers were trying to get Horton-Tucker, I’m told. Essentially, Indiana was hoping to get Westbrook’s expiring contract, the Lakers’ two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, along with Horton-Tucker for Turner, Hield and they wanted to make LA take Daniel Theis, who has some years looking ahead on his contract. Theis is more of a fit on a playoff-caliber team as we saw with the Celtics previously. The Lakers weren’t trying to essentially part with THT for Theis in that expanded trade package discussion after already having reservations about moving two first-round picks to get off Westbrook’s contract. In talking with people around the league, anybody that’s taking on Westbrook wants both of those first-round picks. -via HoopsHype / August 31, 2022
Evan Sidery: Pacers GM Chad Buchanan said this morning on @1075thefan that Myles Turner will be their starting center on opening night, officially ending the potential Lakers trade talks. -via Twitter @esidery / September 21, 2022
There are no guarantees that Indiana would even do this deal — league insiders have pointed out that the price for Turner has never been fewer than multiple first-round picks. -via Los Angeles Times / September 16, 2022
