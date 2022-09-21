Pacers GM: Myles Turner will start the season with Indiana

Evan Sidery: Pacers GM Chad Buchanan said this morning on @1075thefan that Myles Turner will be their starting center on opening night, officially ending the potential Lakers trade talks.
Evan Sidery @esidery
Pacers GM Chad Buchanan said this morning on @1075thefan that Myles Turner will be their starting center on opening night, officially ending the potential Lakers trade talks. – 10:29 AM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Newest season preview podcast looks at the upcoming campaign for Myles Turner:
-Will a new role, new teammates, and new style change his impact?
-How will he play in a contract year?
-Key stats and moments to monitor
And more. Tune in:https://t.co/zmFKjC8Qm3 pic.twitter.com/Fn14B5CI8y – 9:49 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
So in total, I had nine players ranked higher than anyone else in our CBS Top 100 voting:
Luka Doncic (2)
Jrue Holiday (19)
Kyrie Irving (22)
CJ McCollum (32)
OG Anunoby (46)
Herb Jones (64)
Myles Turner (65)
Franz Wagner (76)
Jakob Poeltl (94) – 9:04 AM
In recent conversations with the Jazz, the Lakers have targeted Bogdanović, Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley, according to league sources. The Lakers’ desire to land the Pacers’ Buddy Hield has also been well-chronicled, with the former Kings guard nearly coming their way via trade last summer. The 29-year-old 3-point specialist has been a focal point in the Lakers’ offseason talks with Indiana as well — alongside Myles Turner — but a deal is not expected on that front. -via The Athletic / September 16, 2022
There are no guarantees that Indiana would even do this deal — league insiders have pointed out that the price for Turner has never been fewer than multiple first-round picks. -via Los Angeles Times / September 16, 2022
At some point, probably before the February trade deadline, the Heat might need to add a helpful rotation piece instead of clinging to all its first-round draft inventory like a squirrel clenching acorns. Now is not the time to do it, not for Jae Crowder, Myles Turner or Bojan Bogdanovic. But at some point, if we get to January and the Heat looks clearly behind the Celtics and Bucks — and anybody else — it will be time to temporarily ditch the hoarding-picks-for-a-star strategy if there’s the opportunity to trade a first-rounder for a high-quality rotation piece. So yearn if you wish. But the waiting for a star seems more wishful thinking than plausible strategy at this point. If you’re going to yearn, yearn for Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo to return to their 2019 All-Star form. That seems more realistic, at this point, than hoping a star tries to force his team to trade him to Miami. -via Miami Herald / September 15, 2022
