Pacers GM: Myles Turner will start the season with Indiana

So in total, I had nine players ranked higher than anyone else in our CBS Top 100 voting:Luka Doncic (2)Jrue Holiday (19)Kyrie Irving (22)CJ McCollum (32)OG Anunoby (46)Herb Jones (64)Myles Turner (65)Franz Wagner (76)Jakob Poeltl (94) – 9:04 AM

Newest season preview podcast looks at the upcoming campaign for Myles Turner:-Will a new role, new teammates, and new style change his impact?-How will he play in a contract year?-Key stats and moments to monitorAnd more. Tune in: https://t.co/zmFKjC8Qm3

Pacers GM Chad Buchanan said this morning on @1075thefan that Myles Turner will be their starting center on opening night, officially ending the potential Lakers trade talks. – 10:29 AM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.