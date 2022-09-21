Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss start of training camp due to MCL sprain

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
It’s NBA content time.
Tonight at 8:30 ET, @DrewDinkmeyer, @chrislafakis and I will be drafting an @UnderdogFantasy best ball team on a live stream.
We’ll be talking some news (SGA and Time Lord…Sad!) and lots of strategy for drafts.
Join us later! youtube.com/watch?v=d8T0NM…2:47 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Can’t believe the Thunder are tanking once again by sitting out SGA with another fake injury so that he can miss…
*checks notes*
Err… training camp and preseason? – 2:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
From the Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a grade 2 left MCL sprain. He will be out for the start of training camp and be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 2:22 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Per the Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a grade 2 left MCL sprain. He will be out for the start of training camp and be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Yes, it’s a real injury. – 2:13 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a Grade 2 left MCL sprain and will miss the start of training camp, team says. – 2:12 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander suffered a grade 2 left MCL sprain, Thunder say. He will be out for the start of training camp and be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 2:11 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a grade 2 left MCL sprain. He will be out for the start of training camp and be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 2:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder Injury Update:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a grade 2 left MCL sprain. He will be out for the start of training camp and be re-evaluated in two weeks. per Thunder PR – 2:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The manufactured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander saga provides a lesson in drama. The #Thunder star is not going anywhere for now, it is time to listen to him.
thunderousintentions.com/2022/09/20/sha…9:31 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Hey @espn, there are not 47 better players in the world than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
That’s an atrocious ranking. – 12:58 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA is ranked No. 48 — a 12-spot drop from last year’s No. 36 ranking
Giddey is ranked No. 81
espn.com/nba/story/_/id…12:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander underrated?
🏀 What should be the starting lineup for OKC?
🏀 Who cracks the rotation for the Thunder?
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/HibrqSVcOO2:26 PM

NBA training camp starts this month but it appears that Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander decided to hold his own camp with some of his teammates recently. -via OKC Thunder Wire / September 7, 2022
There were 13 Thunder players in attendance during Olin Simplis’ Big Guard U NBA runs. The 13 players include Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams, Tre Mann, Darius Bazley, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Jaylin Williams, Aaron Wiggins, Lindy Waters III and Eugene Omoruyi. Some Thunder coaches like Chip Engelland were also in attendance. -via OKC Thunder Wire / September 7, 2022

