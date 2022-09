Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss start of training camp due to MCL sprain

New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:🏀 Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander underrated?🏀 What should be the starting lineup for OKC?🏀 Who cracks the rotation for the Thunder?#ThunderUp #FirstListen:

SGA is ranked No. 48 — a 12-spot drop from last year’s No. 36 rankingGiddey is ranked No. 81

Hey @espn , there are not 47 better players in the world than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.That’s an atrocious ranking. – 12:58 PM

The manufactured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander saga provides a lesson in drama. The #Thunder star is not going anywhere for now, it is time to listen to him.

Thunder Injury Update:Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a grade 2 left MCL sprain. He will be out for the start of training camp and be re-evaluated in two weeks. per Thunder PR – 2:11 PM

Thunder PR:Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a grade 2 left MCL sprain. He will be out for the start of training camp and be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 2:11 PM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander suffered a grade 2 left MCL sprain, Thunder say. He will be out for the start of training camp and be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 2:11 PM

Per the Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a grade 2 left MCL sprain. He will be out for the start of training camp and be re-evaluated in two weeks.Yes, it’s a real injury. – 2:13 PM

From the Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a grade 2 left MCL sprain. He will be out for the start of training camp and be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 2:22 PM

Can’t believe the Thunder are tanking once again by sitting out SGA with another fake injury so that he can miss…*checks notes*Err… training camp and preseason? – 2:30 PM

It’s NBA content time.Tonight at 8:30 ET, @DrewDinkmeyer @chrislafakis and I will be drafting an @UnderdogFantasy best ball team on a live stream.We’ll be talking some news (SGA and Time Lord…Sad!) and lots of strategy for drafts.Join us later! youtube.com/watch?v=d8T0NM…

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.