Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss start of training camp due to MCL sprain

Rylan Stiles: Thunder Injury Update: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a grade 2 left MCL sprain. He will be out for the start of training camp and be re-evaluated in two weeks. per Thunder PR
Michael Gallagher
Clemente Almanza
Can't believe the Thunder are tanking once again by sitting out SGA with another fake injury so that he can miss…

*checks notes*

Err… training camp and preseason?
*checks notes*
Err… training camp and preseason? – 2:30 PM
Can’t believe the Thunder are tanking once again by sitting out SGA with another fake injury so that he can miss…
*checks notes*
Err… training camp and preseason? – 2:30 PM
Joe Mussatto
Brandon Rahbar
Shams Charania
Michael Scotto
Clemente Almanza
Thunder PR:
Rylan Stiles
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
NBA training camp starts this month but it appears that Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander decided to hold his own camp with some of his teammates recently. -via OKC Thunder Wire / September 7, 2022
There were 13 Thunder players in attendance during Olin Simplis’ Big Guard U NBA runs. The 13 players include Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams, Tre Mann, Darius Bazley, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Jaylin Williams, Aaron Wiggins, Lindy Waters III and Eugene Omoruyi. Some Thunder coaches like Chip Engelland were also in attendance. -via OKC Thunder Wire / September 7, 2022
Marc Berman: There will be other disgruntled fish in the sea for the Knicks – with OKC PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander often mentioned -via Twitter @NYPost_Berman / September 2, 2022
