Ben Simmons: 'I feel like I'm part of Philly still'

“Philly is obviously a sports city. And my experience playing there was incredible,” Simmons said during a recent appearance on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast with former teammate JJ Reddick. “Like, for the most part, it was incredible. I had a great time. The fans are unbelievable. I still have an apartment there … I feel like I’m a part of Philly still.”
Source: Chicco Nacion @ The Score
ICYMI – Film Study series wrapped up last week – Dejounte Murray, Rudy Gobert, Ben Simmons, Christian Wood, Donovan Mitchell, Malcolm Brogdon, Jalen Brunson & 6 guys returning to action after a year away from the game.
NBA point guard rankings: Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic battle for top spot; where does Ben Simmons land?
Simmons added: “It’s just unique. Even being in Brooklyn now, it’s completely different. This is a different experience for me. And, you know, I value that time I did spend in Philly because I was able to learn and grow in that city, and I got friends for life there. My brother lives there. I got family there. So yeah, Philly’s great. I think people have like a thought that I think that I hate it.” -via The Score / September 22, 2022
Despite his love for Philly, however, Simmons could not help but throw some shade on the fans and the media for their overly harsh and critical treatment of him (via The Old Man & The Three on Twitter): “Well people in Philly just want to have something to say about f–king anything, man,” Simmons said. “Everything. Literally everything. I post a picture of a f–king car or a dog, I got reporters saying you should be in the f–king gym.” -via Clutch Points / September 22, 2022
NBA Central: Ben Simmons speaks on his relationship with Philadelphia “I feel like I’m a part of Philly still” (🎥 @OldManAndThree ) pic.twitter.com/bXr4ULygn6 -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / September 21, 2022
