Ben Simmons: 'I feel like I'm part of Philly still'

Despite his love for Philly, however, Simmons could not help but throw some shade on the fans and the media for their overly harsh and critical treatment of him (via The Old Man & The Three on Twitter): “Well people in Philly just want to have something to say about f–king anything, man,” Simmons said. “Everything. Literally everything. I post a picture of a f–king car or a dog, I got reporters saying you should be in the f–king gym.” -via Clutch Points / September 22, 2022