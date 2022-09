Ben Simmons on if he regrets passing up dunk in playoffs: No, because I wouldn't be here

Ben Simmons: Yeah, I’m now in the moment I just spun and I’m assuming Trae Young is gonna come over quicker. So I’m thinking he’s gonna come quickly and I see Matisse Thybulle going and Matisse is athletic and gets up so I’m thinking, ‘Okay, quick pass, he’s gonna flush it’ not knowing how much space there was that happened. It happened so quickly that you just make a read. And in the playoffs, you need to make the right decisions majority of the time. And for that moment. I mean, it happened and I was like, Okay, f— now we gotta go make another play. That’s how I’m thinking and I realized how you know everyone’s posting it online. -via Apple Podcasts / September 22, 2022