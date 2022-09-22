Ben Simmons on if he regrets passing up dunk in playoffs: No, because I wouldn't be here

Ben Simmons on if he wishes if he’d gone up to dunk that ball over Trae Young against the Hawks in the playoffs: No, because I wouldn’t be here. I don’t think you just say ‘yeah, I wish I went up and dunked the ball.’ Like that was the because that was the whole game. Like, come on. No, I think if I didn’t go through what I’ve gone through the last year or year and a half done, I wouldn’t be where I’m at now. And I think I needed to go through all that and have those experiences to be where I’m at.
Ben Simmons on the Old Man & the Three pod on fans ripping his shooting: “…Like ok yeah cool. I’m going to practice & get better. It is what it is. And that’s just part of the game. If I was a guy that sucked and people didn’t care, people wouldn’t be mentioning my name.” #Nets – 12:20 PM
Ben Simmons on the Old Man and the Three podcast about fans ripping his shooting: “That is for sure frustrating. But it’s also one of my weaknesses, so what am I going to get mad at people for saying I’m not good at something?…” #Nets #NBA – 12:19 PM
Ben Simmons reacts to the passed-up dunk from Game 7 in the 2021 Playoffs 👀
Ben Simmons: Yeah, I’m now in the moment I just spun and I’m assuming Trae Young is gonna come over quicker. So I’m thinking he’s gonna come quickly and I see Matisse Thybulle going and Matisse is athletic and gets up so I’m thinking, ‘Okay, quick pass, he’s gonna flush it’ not knowing how much space there was that happened. It happened so quickly that you just make a read. And in the playoffs, you need to make the right decisions majority of the time. And for that moment. I mean, it happened and I was like, Okay, f— now we gotta go make another play. That’s how I’m thinking and I realized how you know everyone’s posting it online. -via Apple Podcasts / September 22, 2022
JJ Redick: Yeah, so I but look when it slows down it looks really bad, Ben. Ben Simmons: Yeah, it was terrible. I was like, when I look at it now I think, man, punch that s—. But it didn’t happen. And I was okay, that I can live with it, okay. I mean, everyone’s trying to kill me over one play. … And we could, I could dissect everything if you guys want. But that’s not you know, it’s not realistic. But we did. -via Apple Podcasts / September 22, 2022
Ben Simmons: I’m also also I’m guarding the f—— best player on the other team, the whole game, to have like, what 27 points. -via Apple Podcasts / September 22, 2022
