Ben Simmons on shooting threes this season: 'Yeah, I need to'

Nets Daily: JJ Redick: ‘Are you going to shoot some threes for the Nets this year?’ Simmons (deadpan, then laughing): ‘Yeah I need to. I’m going to out there and put some up.’
Source: Twitter @NetsDaily
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
ICYMI – Film Study series wrapped up last week – Dejounte Murray, Rudy Gobert, Ben Simmons, Christian Wood, Donovan Mitchell, Malcolm Brogdon, Jalen Brunson & 6 guys returning to action after a year away from the game.
All of it can be found here: nba.com/news/writers-a… – 4:27 PM
More on this storyline
Jon Johnson: Wow, Simmons threw Doc Rivers, and several teammates under the bus for time he was thrown out of practice. Also said mental health issues were reason for poor Hawks series, and said thought was doing right thing when chose not to dunk on Trae Young. -via Twitter @jonjohnsonwip / September 22, 2022
Nets Daily: Simmons on taking pride in his D: ‘Playing both sides of the ball is extremely tiring. especially with a bigger guy like Giannis who’s running all day, it’s tough. But its fun. Having to guard the best players in the world, it’s fun. It’s taxing but it’s fun.’ -via Twitter @NetsDaily / September 22, 2022
Nets Daily: Simmons on scoring vs. assists: ‘I know guarding someone who just wants to score is easier for me to focus on unlike LeBron who makes everybody better. So scoring, assists, it’s the same thing to me. I’m a winner. I want to win and that’s always been the goal for me.’ -via Twitter @NetsDaily / September 22, 2022
