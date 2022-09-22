Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'I'm not just Greek, I'm Nigerian'

In a recent interview with Malika Andrews on ESPN’s NBA Today, Giannis did reveal, though, that he does have some reservations about the moniker. It’s not that he gets offended by the term “freak,” but it actually has a lot to do with his roots: “I’ve heard it so many times,” Giannis said. “It doesn’t bother me, but people don’t call me the Nigerian Freak. They all call me the Greek Freak. This is a time for you to understand that I’m both. I’m not just Greek, I’m Nigerian. “
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
"I am not just Greek, I am Nigerian also" – Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo admits that he's proud of being Nigerian and not just Greek 🇳🇬🇬🇷
Due to his unique skillset, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been called the Greek Freak his entire NBA career.
Who am I? In Greece I was Nigerian, in Nigeria I was Greek. I was stuck in the middle, living between cultures. Watch my film, Naija Odyssey, in partnership with @WhatsApp. Now streaming on @PrimeVideo.
Shortly on NBA Today… our conversation with Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jack Black sending love to Giannis Antetokounmpo with a song
We turned up the @WhatsApp premiere tonight 🕺🏾🇳🇬😂
Top TS% on drives among top 100 drivers (total volume) last season:
Giannis – 67.7
KAT – 67.6
DeMar DeRozan – 64.5
Jordan Poole (!) – 63.8
Eric Gordon – 63.4
Luka Doncic – 63.1
LeBron – 63.1
Harrison Barnes – 62.3
Zach LaVine – 61.8
Kyle Lowry – 61.6
Jalen Brunson – 61.4 – 3:43 PM
NEWS: Today I’m launching a new podcast about technology with my good friend and fellow Giannis acolyte @benthompson. I’ll be the host, Ben will be the expert.
We’re gonna have a lot of fun and you’ll learn something from every episode.
Check it out:
sharptech.fm – 12:28 PM
New URBONUS w/ @Ryxa41 & @augis04
• Why Lorenzo Brown should have been the MVP.
• Facts that expose FIBA stance on EuroLeague referees.
• Debate on ranking Jokic, Giannis and Luka.
• How we will remember the EuroBasket 2022.
basketnews.com/news-178228-ro… – 11:30 AM
URBONUS is here with @Donatas Urbonas, @Ryxa41 & @augis04 👀
▪️ The biggest #EuroBasket 2022 moment
▪️ Robbed EuroBasket MVP
▪️ Exposing FIBA’s arguments about EuroLeague referees
▪️ The ranking of Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo & Nikola Jokic
and more:
basketnews.com/news-178228-ro… – 10:38 AM
I've been holding this joke back for a while 😂😂 My new film with @WhatsApp, Naija Odyssey, drops tomorrow.
CBS Sports’ top 100 player rankings are here ahead of the 2022-23 season.
1. Giannis
5. Luka
13. Dame
21. Harden
31. Kyrie
44. LaMelo
58. Ayton
98. Russ
Full list 👇
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 8:45 AM
#EuroBasket 2022 leader stats by each category 🙌
Points per game:
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo – 29.3 PPG
🇫🇮 Lauri Markkanen – 27.9 PPG
🇧🇬 Aleksandar Vezenkov – 26.8 PPG
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic – 26.0 PPG
🇩🇪 Dennis Schroder – 22.1 PPG – 8:42 AM
Giannis was born in Athens, Greece, but as he said, he also has African roots. His parents are Nigerian immigrants, and it is clear that he is extremely proud of his Nigerian connection. “You cannot choose the nickname that people give to you,” he said. “But what I can the people is that I was born and raised in Greece. I understand the Greek culture, I speak the language, I know the history. But at the end of the day, I know exactly the same things of the Nigerian culture. I’m not just one thing. You cannot tell me what I am.” -via Clutch Points / September 22, 2022
Gabe Stoltz: Good morning. Jack Black and Tenacious D recently played in Milwaukee. They sang a song about Giannis Antetokounmpo. -via Twitter / September 21, 2022
Giannis Antetokounmpo: This summer This team This jersey This flag 🇬🇷 It made me fall in love with basketball again. We kept our promise, we gave it all.. -via Twitter @Giannis_An34 / September 19, 2022
