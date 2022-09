Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'I'm not just Greek, I'm Nigerian'

Giannis was born in Athens, Greece, but as he said, he also has African roots. His parents are Nigerian immigrants, and it is clear that he is extremely proud of his Nigerian connection. “You cannot choose the nickname that people give to you,” he said. “But what I can the people is that I was born and raised in Greece. I understand the Greek culture, I speak the language, I know the history. But at the end of the day, I know exactly the same things of the Nigerian culture. I’m not just one thing. You cannot tell me what I am.” -via Clutch Points / September 22, 2022