Hawks sign Armoni Brooks

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jersey numbers for the new Hawks:
0: Frank Kaminsky
2: Trent Forrest
3: Aaron Holiday
4: Mo Harkless
5: Dejounte Murray
7: Jarrett Culver
8: Justin Holiday
14: AJ Griffin
22: Tyrese Martin
25: Tyson Etienne
30: Chris Silva
31: Malik Ellison
32: Armoni Brooks – 1:10 PM
Jersey numbers for the new Hawks:
0: Frank Kaminsky
2: Trent Forrest
3: Aaron Holiday
4: Mo Harkless
5: Dejounte Murray
7: Jarrett Culver
8: Justin Holiday
14: AJ Griffin
22: Tyrese Martin
25: Tyson Etienne
30: Chris Silva
31: Malik Ellison
32: Armoni Brooks – 1:10 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks announced Armoni Brooks signing and released full camp roster: pic.twitter.com/ezt5ZtuXts – 1:04 PM
Hawks announced Armoni Brooks signing and released full camp roster: pic.twitter.com/ezt5ZtuXts – 1:04 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks announced that they have signed Armoni Brooks to an Exhibit 10 contract. That completely fills out the training camp roster spots at 20. – 1:02 PM
The Hawks announced that they have signed Armoni Brooks to an Exhibit 10 contract. That completely fills out the training camp roster spots at 20. – 1:02 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Scotto: Sources: Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers along with several players, including Armoni Brooks, Sharife Cooper, Mychal Mulder, and others, @hoopshype has learned. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / September 17, 2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers are bringing in several free agents for workouts this week, including Armoni Brooks, Kelan Martin and Mamadi Diakite, sources tell cleveland.com. The Cavaliers and other NBA teams can bring up to 20 players to training camp, which will begin at the end of this month. This week’s workouts allow team executives to get a closer look at potential camp invites. Sources say the first workout took place on Tuesday, with the second one scheduled for Wednesday. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / September 8, 2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers are bringing in several free agents for workouts this week, including Armoni Brooks, Kelan Martin and Mamadi Diakite, sources tell cleveland.com. The Cavaliers — and other NBA teams — can to bring up to 20 players to training camp, which will begin at the end of this month. This week’s workouts allow team executives to get a closer look at potential camp invites. Sources say the first workout took place on Tuesday, with the second one scheduled for Wednesday. Of the nine players participating, Brooks, Martin and Diakite have the most NBA experience. Sources say 25-year-old G League veteran Ray Spalding was also among the free agents expected to participate. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / September 7, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.