James Wiseman to be a full participant in training camp, fully healthy

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr on Wiseman: “He’s healthy.” Said Wiseman has been playing “a ton” of pick-up games. Wiseman has “a lot of confidence in that knee now.” – 1:40 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “He’s healthy. He’s played in a ton of pickup games in our building (the last month)…I think he’s got a lot of confidence in that knee now. That’s the first step. The next step is finding his role within this team.” – 1:38 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says there are no restrictions for James Wiseman, Patrick Baldwin Jr. or Ryan Rollins entering camp. – 1:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors expect everyone healthy and ready for their first practice on Saturday, per Steve Kerr. No restrictions on Ryan Rollins or Patrick Baldwin Jr., the rookies who dealt with issues over the summer. First full training camp for James Wiseman. – 1:35 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said there’s no injury concerns heading into camp, which opens Saturday. He said he’s expecting everyone to be ready to go. No restrictions for Wiseman, Rollins or Baldwin. – 1:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Breaking down Patrick Baldwin Jr., Kevon Looney, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green
Watch the latest episode of Dubs Talk on YouTube youtube.com/watch?v=oBBZ54… – 3:15 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors training camp preview: For James Wiseman, it’s a statement season
https://t.co/CmARwsq4VB pic.twitter.com/qNMOTyCzbC – 2:39 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
🚨 New Dubs Talk 🚨
Myself and @Monte Poole talk expectations for Patrick Baldwin Jr., Kevon Looney, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green https://t.co/MnyiosXKlk pic.twitter.com/AWFmpScp4Q – 4:06 PM
Kendra Andrews: Kerr says James Wiseman has played in “a ton” of pickup games at the Warriors’ facility over the last month. “He’s got a lot of confidence in that knee, so that was the first step. The next step is is just finding his role within this team.” -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / September 22, 2022
Casual fans of the Warriors wouldn’t recognize this lineup. Steph Curry isn’t here. Neither are Klay Thompson nor Draymond Green. Among players, there are only a handful — James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody mzost notably – and none of them will play in this game. The Warriors lost the most recent meeting — three years ago, before the pandemic — on a last-second shot. -via East Bay Times / September 21, 2022
There’s some anxiety when you enter San Quentin State Prison, even as a visitor, not knowing what awaits you inside the walls of one of the world’s most notorious places. It helps to be there with a group, in this case, the Golden State Warriors. Members of the team’s front office and coaching staff have been making an annual visit to San Quentin for most of the past 10 years to play pickup basketball against a prison team. -via East Bay Times / September 21, 2022
