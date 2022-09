James Wiseman to be a full participant in training camp, fully healthy

There’s some anxiety when you enter San Quentin State Prison, even as a visitor, not knowing what awaits you inside the walls of one of the world’s most notorious places. It helps to be there with a group, in this case, the Golden State Warriors. Members of the team’s front office and coaching staff have been making an annual visit to San Quentin for most of the past 10 years to play pickup basketball against a prison team . -via East Bay Times / September 21, 2022