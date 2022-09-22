Paul George 100 percent healthy following elbow tear

Frank also said that Paul George’s torn UCL in his right elbow is completely healed. George missed three months because of the injury last season before returning for five games late in the regular season. He played in the Clippers’ first play-in game but missed the second and last play-in game because of health and safety protocols. “His elbow is 100 percent healthy,” Frank said. “Paul has had an extremely purposeful, driven, and very productive off-season, in that his consistency of training has been off the charts. Plus, he continues to take more and more of an ownership and leadership role. You know, he had a lot to do with getting John Wall to come here.”
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN
Lawrence Frank on Paul George: “Paul has had an extremely purposeful, driven, and very productive offseason.” Praises his consistency and leadership, credits him for John Wall acquisition. – 12:25 PM
It has been 454 days since we last saw Kawhi Leonard in an NBA game. Paul George was only healthy enough to play 31 of 82 games himself last season. It’s thus a leap of faith to vault the Clippers straight back into the league’s upper echelon, but we’re good with making that leap (for now). Further influences include Tyronn Lue’s status as one of the league’s best (and still somehow underrated) coaches and another potential boost: Ongoing murmurs we’ve been hearing about newly signed John Wall looking good during his summer workouts. -via marcstein.substack.com / September 11, 2022
It was Ronnie 2K himself that revealed that PG is currently the NBA 2K king. In a recent interview with ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly, Ronnie explained exactly why this is the case: “I would say it’s not Devin, but I haven’t seen Devin against who I think is the best 2K player,” he said. “I think Paul George is the best 2K player.” -via Clutch Points / September 10, 2022
Palmdale native Paul George is really the only player that comes to mind when talking about this area. When you were younger, did you look up to him as a sort of role model? Ziaire Williams: To be honest, I didn’t even know about Paul George until he got to the NBA. But I love Paul George, I’m actually working out with him tomorrow. He’s been a real role model for me watching this game and he goes back to the city as well. You know, he has a whole court and parks out in Palmdale, two of them actually. That’s what it’s all about. You know, just try to just show the next generation that it is possible for your dreams to come true. You know we all came from the same city as them. We’re all human at the end of the day. I just want to let all the kids know that you can do anything you want in life, as long as you just work hard and have fun doing it. -via HoopsHype / September 6, 2022
