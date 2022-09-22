Paul Pierce says Ime Udoka punishment should be just a fine, no suspension

Paul Pierce: It should just be a fine not a suspension 🤷🏾♂️
Source: Twitter @paulpierce34
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Ime Udoka does not plan to resign as he awaits a potential suspension per a new report from @Chris Haynes masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 5:16 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will not be resigning from his position as he awaits sanction from the organization, league sources tell @NBAonTNT. – 4:55 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Despite the Ime Udoka news, Celtics remain the +550 favorite to win the 2023 NBA championship. – 4:21 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Celtics coach Ime Udoka reportedly had a consensual relationship with a co-worker, and could miss the season to a team suspension. On BRING IT IN @jshector wonders how this is different from Jeanie Buss and Phil Jackson’s relationship. https://t.co/WPvZbqVFf4 pic.twitter.com/PiTbEjXyC3 – 3:18 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Shouldn’t you just fire Ime Udoka if you’re going to suspend him for a full season, and shouldn’t you replace him with Mike D’Antoni? – 2:15 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Cryptic video appears on Nia Long’s Instagram amid Ime Udoka scandal nypost.com/2022/09/22/nia… via @nypost
Cryptic video appears on Nia Long’s Instagram amid Ime Udoka scandal nypost.com/2022/09/22/nia… via @nypost
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New Column: Ime Udoka suspension casts dark clouds over a season full of promise bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/09/22/kar… – 1:40 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Why are people talking about Ime Udoka and not this picture of Brett Favre on draft night? pic.twitter.com/7G1BGqgCcN – 1:28 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
Remember, Brett Favre’s dirt was all over the news when he tried having a workplace affair, just like Ime Udoka’s dirt is now all over the news.
Remember, Brett Favre’s dirt was all over the news when he tried having a workplace affair, just like Ime Udoka’s dirt is now all over the news.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The handling of the Ime Udoka situation has been awful. From it leaking out to the coverage to the rampant speculation and putting people’s names and reputation up while speculation is disgusting and gross. No one needs these details. These are real people in a messed up spot. – 12:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I want zero part of this Ime Udoka discourse. Too many people on here thinking they’re Woodward and Bernstein that don’t understand the “minimize harm” aspect that comes with their online sleuthing. Gross and irresponsible behavior for RTs – 12:24 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
The Ime Udoka story is scandalous! It’s not my place to comment on whether a full year suspension is an appropriate punishment but I’ll say I don’t see him coaching the Celtics again if the penalty is indeed that long. Boston opens the NBA regular season on Oct. 18 vs. the 76ers. – 11:55 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ime Udoka has considered the possibility of resigning, sources told @SInow. Internally, coaches and staff members are bracing for the likelihood that Udoka will be suspended for one year for having a relationship with a female staffer. – 11:46 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Celtics expected to suspend coach Ime Udoka for the season, to name Joe Mazzulla interim coach sportando.basketball/en/celtics-exp… – 11:01 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka is likely facing a season-long suspension per @Adrian Wojnarowski from the Celtics masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:37 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Ime Udoka absolutely deserves a year suspension. He’s lucky he isn’t being fired – 10:26 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Here’s Ime Udoka praising Joe Mazzulla back in June … pic.twitter.com/LxmeOGozoB – 10:08 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The latest on Ime Udoka, Joe Mazzulla, and a Celtics organization in crisis. theathletic.com/3617945/2022/0… – 10:08 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
From earlier this morning: Hearing Joe Mazzulla is leading candidate to be Celtics interim head coach during Ime Udoka’s expected suspension masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:07 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-2023 season for his role in a consensual relationship with a female staff member, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected as soon as today. – 10:02 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: A look at potential candidates for Celtics interim head coach with the possibility of a lengthy Ime Udoka suspension looming masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 9:23 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
My brain isn’t working right (COVID brain fog is very real!), so I’m not sure how to process all this Ime Udoka and Celtics stuff. I do know that it’s all disappointing and confusing.
My brain isn’t working right (COVID brain fog is very real!), so I’m not sure how to process all this Ime Udoka and Celtics stuff. I do know that it’s all disappointing and confusing.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Could Be Suspended For 2022-23 Season After Improper Relationship With Staff Member
Now on @ForbesSports
Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Could Be Suspended For 2022-23 Season After Improper Relationship With Staff Member
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Per @Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have discussed scenarios that include giving Ime Udoka a suspension for the full 2022-23 season. masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 2:18 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct. – 12:50 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka facing suspension for violation of team rules
Ime Udoka facing suspension for violation of team rules
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The latest on the timing of Ime Udoka’s looming suspension and who could take over for him in an interim role during his time away from the team masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:05 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing disciplinary action expected to include a significant suspension for a violation of organizational guidelines: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:02 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
FWIW, Ime Udoka had been scheduled to meet with the media on Monday with training camp starting on Tuesday. – 11:21 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
The Locked On NBA hosts group chat is making a top 10 list of things Ime Udoka must have done and I am dying – 11:01 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m not jumping to any conclusions when it comes to Ime Udoka. I’m just struggling to think of any offense serious enough to warrant a significant suspension that doesn’t also warrant a firing. Like, I really just don’t know what this could be. Very anxious to learn more. – 10:57 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka is facing a potential suspension by the Celtics to start the season for violation of team rules masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:53 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Ime Udoka to face possible suspension? The latest via @TheCelticsWire
Ime Udoka to face possible suspension? The latest via @TheCelticsWire
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing a likely suspension for a violation of team rules, a league source confirms. @Adrian Wojnarowski first to report the news. – 10:42 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m at a total loss over this Ime Udoka thing. I have no idea what a coach could do in the offseason that would violate team policy to such a degree as to warrant a significant suspension. – 10:39 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Discussions are ongoing within the Celtics on a final determination. pic.twitter.com/1QZb0k326F – 10:35 PM
