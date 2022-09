Steve Kerr dumbfounded by Stephen A. Smith's report on Jonathan Kuminga

In a podcast hosted by The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami, Kerr revealed that he and GM Bob Myers were perplexed by the rumblings about Jonathan Kuminga’s alleged behavior. “I know there was that weird report that came out, I think Stephen A. Smith said something about [Kuminga], and honestly, Bob [Myers] and I when that came out, called each other and asked each other ‘where did that come from?’” Kerr said. “Because it made no sense, because JK’s been great, he’s done everything we’ve asked of him, he’s worked hard, I enjoy coaching him. He’s right where he needs to be and he’s gotta just keep getting better every day. But we’re very happy with his summer and everything he’s committed to.”Source: Jedd Pagaduan @ Clutch Points