Steve Kerr dumbfounded by Stephen A. Smith's report on Jonathan Kuminga

In a podcast hosted by The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami, Kerr revealed that he and GM Bob Myers were perplexed by the rumblings about Jonathan Kuminga’s alleged behavior. “I know there was that weird report that came out, I think Stephen A. Smith said something about [Kuminga], and honestly, Bob [Myers] and I when that came out, called each other and asked each other ‘where did that come from?’” Kerr said. “Because it made no sense, because JK’s been great, he’s done everything we’ve asked of him, he’s worked hard, I enjoy coaching him. He’s right where he needs to be and he’s gotta just keep getting better every day. But we’re very happy with his summer and everything he’s committed to.”
Source: Jedd Pagaduan @ Clutch Points
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The Ringer @ringernba
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Ringer @ringernba
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Ringer @ringernba
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Casual fans of the Warriors wouldn’t recognize this lineup. Steph Curry isn’t here. Neither are Klay Thompson nor Draymond Green. Among players, there are only a handful — James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody mzost notably – and none of them will play in this game. The Warriors lost the most recent meeting — three years ago, before the pandemic — on a last-second shot. -via East Bay Times / September 21, 2022
There’s some anxiety when you enter San Quentin State Prison, even as a visitor, not knowing what awaits you inside the walls of one of the world’s most notorious places. It helps to be there with a group, in this case, the Golden State Warriors. Members of the team’s front office and coaching staff have been making an annual visit to San Quentin for most of the past 10 years to play pickup basketball against a prison team. -via East Bay Times / September 21, 2022
The roster is even thinner for the rematch. General manager Bob Myers, who played collegiately at UCLA and is said to have scored 40 points in one of these games, was sidelined this time with a nagging hip injury. Assistant coach Chris DeMarco, who stands 6-foot-7, was a late scratch. In their absence were four players making their San Quentin debuts: Warriors player development coach Hilton Armstrong, who stands 6-11 and was a first-round pick in the 2006 NBA draft; Santa Cruz Warriors assistant coach Noel Hightower, who stands 6-5 and played collegiately at a Division II school; and, for the first time, two women – Warriors manager of player rehabilitation Danielle Langford and data analyst Hannah Heiring. -via East Bay Times / September 21, 2022
