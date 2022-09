Thunder not planning to trade Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Mitchell was more than excited to play with Rubio again and said that he learned a lot from the Spanish player. “He [Rubio] really helped me lock in on the little details as far as my work, as far as my craft, as far as the possession game,” said Mitchell in the Cavaliers’ introductory press conference . “Just being able to watch him lead our team from the point guard position and allowing me to kinda take the reins as a young guy, which I didn’t even expect coming into the league, and just kinda teaching me the little things throughout the game,” Mitchell continued. -via BasketNews / September 16, 2022