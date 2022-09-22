Thunder not planning to trade Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade speculation has been running rampant since nearly the day he landed in Oklahoma City, irresponsibility so. Those trade talks only grew after the Utah Jazz shipped off Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Gilgeous-Alexander became the new prized target of struggling large market teams who need a spark. Sam Presti was asked about the attention this topic has gotten across social media, and his answer should assure some OKC Thunder fans, “the only reason we are talking about it is because another player on another team got traded and the aggregation machine needs more content.”
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Sam Presti discussed the trade speculation on social media about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander very well today. It is time we believe the people involved rather than “sources”
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Sam Presti addressed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s injury today during his preseason media availability.
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Sam Presti: “We love Shai. He’s going to be such a good player. He’s got so much room to improve. And he’s already really good.”
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
