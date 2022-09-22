Warriors, Jordan Poole to discuss contract extension in early October

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Regarding an extension for Jordan Poole, Bob Myers says, “I think after Tokyo (we’ll) sit down for the first time and start having that conversation. That’s about two weeks out from the deadline for him.” – 2:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Bob Myers said the Warriors will meet with Jordan Poole’s representation to discuss a possible contract extension after the upcoming Tokyo trip. So early October. It’ll be the first substantial negotiations between the sides. – 2:33 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Bob Myers said he’s going to meet with Jordan Poole’s camp after Tokyo, about two weeks before the Oct. 17 deadline.
“Where that will go, I don’t know. I know that they want to meet and I know we want to meet.” – 2:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Myers says the Warriors will meet with Jordan Poole’s representatives after the Japan trip. – 2:32 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Bob Myers said he was going to meet with Jordan Poole’s reps after the Warriors return from Tokyo. – 2:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Bob Myers says the Warriors will meet with Jordan Poole’s reps after the team gets back from Japan – 2:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here’s Steve Kerr on his rotation entering the season. Warriors have a secure starting five and Jordan Poole as high usage bench player or fill-in starter. Called the rotation “wide open” past his top six. pic.twitter.com/Px6lJjBy8z – 1:46 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Top TS% on drives among top 100 drivers (total volume) last season:
Giannis – 67.7
KAT – 67.6
DeMar DeRozan – 64.5
Jordan Poole (!) – 63.8
Eric Gordon – 63.4
Luka Doncic – 63.1
LeBron – 63.1
Harrison Barnes – 62.3
Zach LaVine – 61.8
Kyle Lowry – 61.6
Jalen Brunson – 61.4 – 3:43 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Will Jordan Poole bet on himself again as Warriors’ extension deadline looms? mercurynews.com/2022/09/19/wil… – 10:35 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New Dunc’d On Prime: Mock Rookie Extensions 2022-23 With
@Nate Duncan
and @DanFeldmanNBA. Tyler Herro, Jordan Poole, Cam Johnson, De’Andre Hunter, and more. Join us:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 6:12 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Mock Rookie Extensions 2022-23 With @DanFeldmanNBA and @dannyleroux. Tyler Herro, Jordan Poole, Cam Johnson, De’Andre Hunter, and more. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 6:09 PM
More on this storyline
All three can hit free agency after this coming season; if there’s no extension, Wiggins would become an unrestricted free agent in July, Poole would be a restricted free agent and Draymond has a player option for 2023-24 that he could decline, which would allow him to hit unrestricted free agency himself next July. Poole is the only one with a pressing deadline; due to rookie-extension rules, if there’s no extension signed by Oct. 17, he will get to restricted free agency in July. -via The Athletic / September 17, 2022
“I think with both those guys and Draymond, the goal, we want all three as long as we can have them,” Myers said. “We’ve had conversations with all three players, their representatives. I’m not going to get into the likelihood or not of any of them getting done. But we know how important they are. … I don’t know that we win a championship last year if you take any of them away. Draymond, his pedigree here, he’ll go down as one of the best Warriors ever to put on a uniform. -via The Athletic / September 17, 2022
Speaking with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, Myers shared why Iguodala is a “great presence” for them. The Golden State exec highlighted how “he is one of the few people in the world that can look [Stephen] Curry or Draymond [Green] or Klay [Thompson] in the eye and meet them at their level, but also grab a Jordan Poole or Kuminga or Wiseman and speak to them, encourage them.” As Myers noted, “there’s no one else in the league who can do that for our team,” per Heavy.com. -via Clutch Points / September 17, 2022
