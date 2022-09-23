Andre Iguodala announces he's returning for 19th season, to sign with Warriors

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala returning for 19th and final NBA season: ‘Steph, this is the last one’
https://t.co/bhATOmCu60 pic.twitter.com/Q0gudPCW79 – 1:18 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
“I’m letting you know Steph, this is the last one.”
ESPN story on Andre Iguodala announcing he’s returning for his 19th season: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Iguodala makes it official: He will return to Warriors this season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/23/igu… – 1:12 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Andre Iguodala is back. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/23/and… – 12:40 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andre Iguodala to return to Warriors for 2022-23 season mercurynews.com/2022/09/23/and… – 12:39 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
I’ll always remember watching NBA Finals practice and seeing Jordan Poole go wherever Andre Iguodala went. No stat can show how important his mentorship and leadership is to the Warriors nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 12:39 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
With Andre Iguodala back for another season, the Warriors will enter camp tomorrow with one available roster spot. Let the games begin. – 12:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: Jonathan Kuminga was a 1 year old when Andre Iguodala was drafted. pic.twitter.com/GGQ0BAdrr9 – 12:22 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
There hasn’t been a greater Steph Curry advocate than Andre Iguodala https://t.co/MtH23EXh4W pic.twitter.com/NvWrKPAcey – 12:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Iguodala in 18 seasons:
— All-Star
— 2x All-Defense
— 4x NBA Champion
— Finals MVP
Year 19 coming. pic.twitter.com/Sg1kUuIDeM – 12:15 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Andre Iguodala announces on his Point Forward podcast that he’s re-signing with the Golden State Warriors for his 19th NBA season. “I’m letting you know now, Steph, this the last one.” pic.twitter.com/cfVLFSXkJ2 – 12:12 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
New Warriors plus/minus podcast with @Marcus Thompson and @Tim Kawakami. Discussing the Kerr/Myers pressers, Iguodala decision and Poole extension talks.
Apple: https://t.co/Sfk6cS2nId
Spotify: https://t.co/EXoMxzIJzT
TA: https://t.co/wAOCfoq5R1 pic.twitter.com/JPRT7XoPYR – 5:36 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors still aren’t sure on whether Andre Iguodala will return this season. – 1:35 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Per Warriors coach Steve Kerr: Andre Iguodala has been working with team trainers and staff this summer but has not conveyed his decision to retire or return – 1:35 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Andre Iguodala has been in the building working out and with the training staff. But Steve Kerr still has “no inkling” on whether he will return or not. pic.twitter.com/9B2ZP3G6PD – 1:34 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says he’s still not sure if Andre Iguodala will return this season or not. Iguodala has been in the gym the past few days working with the training staff, Kerr says. – 1:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“I’m just hopeful.”
Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala has been working out at the Warriors’ facility, but still unsure on his plans – 1:33 PM
CJ Holmes: Myers on Andre Iguodala: “He’s earned the right to make his own decision.” -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / September 22, 2022
Kylen Mills: GM Bob Myers says even though they’re just a few days out from training camp, the Warriors are still waiting for Andre Iguodala to make a decision on whether he will retire. They really want him back, & Iguodala has been in the facilities working out this off-season. #dubnation -via Twitter @KylenMills / September 22, 2022
