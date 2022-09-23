Ben Simmons: All I wanted was help

Ben Simmons said in an interview published Thursday that he just wanted help during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers, and that many within the organization didn’t support him as he struggled with his mental health. “I was in such a bad place where I was like, f—, I’m trying to get here and you guys are, like, throwing all these other things at me to where you’re not helping. And that’s all I wanted, was help,” Simmons told former Sixers teammate JJ Redick on “The Old Man and the Three” podcast.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Ben Simmons’ excitement level high over Nets’ possibilities newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:28 PM
Ben Simmons’ excitement level high over Nets’ possibilities newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons went on J.J. Redick’s podcast today to talk about the Nets, Philly, his back injury and more. On his first public comments since the spring: theathletic.com/3619517/2022/0… – 3:47 PM
Ben Simmons went on J.J. Redick’s podcast today to talk about the Nets, Philly, his back injury and more. On his first public comments since the spring: theathletic.com/3619517/2022/0… – 3:47 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Just in case anybody missed the Ben Simmons interview with JJ Redick #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/ben-simm… via @SixersWire – 3:24 PM
Just in case anybody missed the Ben Simmons interview with JJ Redick #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/ben-simm… via @SixersWire – 3:24 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons details what went on behind scenes of #Nets playoff decision: ‘People don’t see that’ nypost.com/2022/09/22/ben… via @nypostsports teammate @PeterBotte – 2:42 PM
Ben Simmons details what went on behind scenes of #Nets playoff decision: ‘People don’t see that’ nypost.com/2022/09/22/ben… via @nypostsports teammate @PeterBotte – 2:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players who average 10/7/7 or better in the playoffs:
— LeBron James
— Russell Westbrook
— Luka Doncic
— Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/srrjKYRP86 – 2:31 PM
Active players who average 10/7/7 or better in the playoffs:
— LeBron James
— Russell Westbrook
— Luka Doncic
— Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/srrjKYRP86 – 2:31 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Serious question for Ben Simmons: if your mental health was such an issue in Philly, who you blame for not supporting you, did you (or you manager or agency) hire a mental health professional with your $30M+ a yr salary? Like shooting coaches, they’re everywhere. – 1:54 PM
Serious question for Ben Simmons: if your mental health was such an issue in Philly, who you blame for not supporting you, did you (or you manager or agency) hire a mental health professional with your $30M+ a yr salary? Like shooting coaches, they’re everywhere. – 1:54 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Ben Simmons was ready to talk about the criticism surrounding his 3-point stats 😅
(via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/NKMmAPPMty – 1:44 PM
Ben Simmons was ready to talk about the criticism surrounding his 3-point stats 😅
(via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/NKMmAPPMty – 1:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers roster bubble, Ben Simmons’ comments and latest on Robert Sarver youtu.be/q2ysacpFBE8 via @YouTube – 1:27 PM
Sixers roster bubble, Ben Simmons’ comments and latest on Robert Sarver youtu.be/q2ysacpFBE8 via @YouTube – 1:27 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ben Simmons breaks down passed up dunk vs Hawks, talks 76ers, shooting woes nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/22/ben… – 1:14 PM
Ben Simmons breaks down passed up dunk vs Hawks, talks 76ers, shooting woes nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/22/ben… – 1:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons on the Old Man & the Three pod on fans ripping his shooting: “…Like ok yeah cool. I’m going to practice & get better. It is what it is. And that’s just part of the game. If I was a guy that sucked and people didn’t care, people wouldn’t be mentioning my name.” #Nets – 12:20 PM
Ben Simmons on the Old Man & the Three pod on fans ripping his shooting: “…Like ok yeah cool. I’m going to practice & get better. It is what it is. And that’s just part of the game. If I was a guy that sucked and people didn’t care, people wouldn’t be mentioning my name.” #Nets – 12:20 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons on the Old Man and the Three podcast about fans ripping his shooting: “That is for sure frustrating. But it’s also one of my weaknesses, so what am I going to get mad at people for saying I’m not good at something?…” #Nets #NBA – 12:19 PM
Ben Simmons on the Old Man and the Three podcast about fans ripping his shooting: “That is for sure frustrating. But it’s also one of my weaknesses, so what am I going to get mad at people for saying I’m not good at something?…” #Nets #NBA – 12:19 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Ben Simmons reacts to the passed-up dunk from Game 7 in the 2021 Playoffs 👀
(via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/llQSua0EOE – 10:44 AM
Ben Simmons reacts to the passed-up dunk from Game 7 in the 2021 Playoffs 👀
(via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/llQSua0EOE – 10:44 AM
More on this storyline
“I don’t care about the money,” Simmons told Redick. “It’s not about the money for me now. I want peace and happiness. I want to be in a good place, and if that costs me whatever it’s going to cost, that’s what it costs. My peace is more valuable than money.” -via ESPN / September 23, 2022
He also said of the criticism of his shooting: “I think for a while it was just so repetitive. “You’re hearing it all the time from everybody. You’re like, f***ing hell, get off my case. Like, I do other stuff too. I’m guarding the best players. That’s one thing, I don’t think people respect that enough, like what I’m bringing to the court because there’s a lot of s*** I’m bringing to the court.” -via news.com.au / September 23, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.