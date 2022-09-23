De'Andre hunter extension talks still ongoing

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Landry Fields said that talks with De’Andre Hunter is still ongoing. The team hopes to get things done before that Oct. 17 date. – 10:07 AM
Lauren L. Williams: Landry Fields said there is an expectation that the adjustment period for Trae Young and Dejounte Murray to be “a little clunky at first” as they break habits and get used to playing w/ each other. But he said that he has confidence in the two to figure things out. -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / September 23, 2022
Kevin Chouinard: Landry Fields says Bogdan Bogdanovic won’t be 100% for camp. Goal is for start of regular season. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / September 23, 2022
Christos Tsaltas: New Hawks GM welcomed Dejounte Murray to Atlanta. “It’s a big day for our organization and we’re glad to have him”. #TrueToAtlanta -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / July 1, 2022
