James Dolan on Donovan Mitchell trade: Knicks made the decision to stay put and are thrilled with where we are

Leon Rose emerged from hiding to tell the Knicks’ in-house network that he’s “thrilled” with his roster after missing the playoffs and missing out on Donovan Mitchell. “We went through that process (of trying to trade for Donovan Mitchell) and at the end of the day we made a decision to stay put,” Rose said on MSG Network, which is owned by James Dolan. “And we’re thrilled with where we are. Taking a look at the summer, we feel great about what transpired.”
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Why Leon Rose is “thrilled” after missing out on Donovan Mitchell nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:40 PM
Why Leon Rose is “thrilled” after missing out on Donovan Mitchell nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:40 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I joined my guy @Nate Duncan to preview #Cavs season. We talked Donovan Mitchell addition, rotational questions and potential starting lineup. We also gave our official prediction! Take a listen here!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 11:05 AM
I joined my guy @Nate Duncan to preview #Cavs season. We talked Donovan Mitchell addition, rotational questions and potential starting lineup. We also gave our official prediction! Take a listen here!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 11:05 AM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Cavs guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland had a lot of fun supporting the Browns as Cleveland’s Dawg Pound Captains on Thursday! Photos: Joshua Gunter and John Kuntz, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/pJSw1J0N5l – 9:22 AM
Cavs guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland had a lot of fun supporting the Browns as Cleveland’s Dawg Pound Captains on Thursday! Photos: Joshua Gunter and John Kuntz, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/pJSw1J0N5l – 9:22 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell appear to be enjoying themselves at #Browns vs #Steelers pic.twitter.com/eRwBAyvx9s – 9:14 PM
#Cavs guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell appear to be enjoying themselves at #Browns vs #Steelers pic.twitter.com/eRwBAyvx9s – 9:14 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell (@Donovan Mitchell) arrives at FirstEnergy Stadium. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/5r5AZOdKXF – 7:45 PM
Donovan Mitchell (@Donovan Mitchell) arrives at FirstEnergy Stadium. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/5r5AZOdKXF – 7:45 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with #Pelicans guard CJ McCollum of GlenOak HS also at the game: #Cavs‘ Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland serve as Cleveland #Browns Dawg Pound captains beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:40 PM
Updated with #Pelicans guard CJ McCollum of GlenOak HS also at the game: #Cavs‘ Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland serve as Cleveland #Browns Dawg Pound captains beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:40 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
There’s hope on multiple fronts. For one, the launch of Bally Sports+ on September 26 will make it easier for cord-cutting Cavs fans to watch Donovan Mitchell & Co. this season by streaming all of the team’s local broadcasts for $20/mo. cleveland.com/entertainment/… – 5:30 PM
There’s hope on multiple fronts. For one, the launch of Bally Sports+ on September 26 will make it easier for cord-cutting Cavs fans to watch Donovan Mitchell & Co. this season by streaming all of the team’s local broadcasts for $20/mo. cleveland.com/entertainment/… – 5:30 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sam Presti thinks SGA is rumored to be next star to get dealt because Donovan Mitchell has been.
“The only reason we’re talking about it is because another player on another team got traded. The machine — the aggregation machine — is empty now. So we need a little more content.” pic.twitter.com/nFrsLcEuJm – 12:29 PM
Sam Presti thinks SGA is rumored to be next star to get dealt because Donovan Mitchell has been.
“The only reason we’re talking about it is because another player on another team got traded. The machine — the aggregation machine — is empty now. So we need a little more content.” pic.twitter.com/nFrsLcEuJm – 12:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most minutes played by a Jazz player last season:
1. Royce O’Neal
2. Donovan Mitchell
3. Jordan Clarkson
4. Bojan Bogdanovic
5. Rudy Gobert
Only 1 remains on the roster. pic.twitter.com/uXsgUoBcKu – 9:46 AM
Most minutes played by a Jazz player last season:
1. Royce O’Neal
2. Donovan Mitchell
3. Jordan Clarkson
4. Bojan Bogdanovic
5. Rudy Gobert
Only 1 remains on the roster. pic.twitter.com/uXsgUoBcKu – 9:46 AM
More on this storyline
The first act of teamwork from the Cavaliers’ new backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland will come four days before training camp. Mitchell and Garland will serve as Dawg Pound captains for Thursday’s night’s nationally televised game between the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. -via Akron Beacon Journal / September 22, 2022
The Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade speculation has been running rampant since nearly the day he landed in Oklahoma City, irresponsibility so. Those trade talks only grew after the Utah Jazz shipped off Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Gilgeous-Alexander became the new prized target of struggling large market teams who need a spark. Sam Presti was asked about the attention this topic has gotten across social media, and his answer should assure some OKC Thunder fans, “the only reason we are talking about it is because another player on another team got traded and the aggregation machine needs more content.” -via Thunderous Intentions / September 22, 2022
The Lakers discussed a four-team trade with Utah, New York and Charlotte ahead of the Donovan-Mitchell-to-Cleveland trade, according to league sources. One preliminary iteration of a four-team deal would have had Bojan Bogdanović and Terry Rozier going back to Los Angeles. -via The Athletic / September 16, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.