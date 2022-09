Kyle Kuzma was in a 'dark place' after leaving the Lakers

The Washington Wizards’ promotional schedule for 2022-23 regular-season home games includes a Kyle Kuzma pink oversized sweater bobblehead for the Jan. 13 game against the Knicks at Capital One Arena. pic.twitter.com/VVTVtAJUUJ

Kyle Kuzma says he and Monte Morris were always sat separately in elementary school because they would talk so much. Being reunited in the NBA has been surreal. pic.twitter.com/uYR0BpboyL

Kyle Kuzma says he was in a “dark place” leaving the Lakers because of the narratives surrounding his exit: “How peope perceived me… it kind of hurt me a little bit.” – 3:08 PM

Kyle Kuzma said he was in “a dark place” after the Lakers traded him last year. Feeling embraced by DC fans really helped him out.“I was in a time in my life where I really needed that type of hug.” – 3:09 PM

