Kyle Kuzma was in a 'dark place' after leaving the Lakers

Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kyle Kuzma said he was in “a dark place” after the Lakers traded him last year. Feeling embraced by DC fans really helped him out.
“I was in a time in my life where I really needed that type of hug.” – 3:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma says he was in a “dark place” leaving the Lakers because of the narratives surrounding his exit: “How peope perceived me… it kind of hurt me a little bit.” – 3:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma says he and Monte Morris were always sat separately in elementary school because they would talk so much. Being reunited in the NBA has been surreal. pic.twitter.com/uYR0BpboyL2:54 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Kyle Kuzma pink sweater bobblehead set to be given away this season: pic.twitter.com/BDocm0Aqm71:44 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ promotional schedule for 2022-23 regular-season home games includes a Kyle Kuzma pink oversized sweater bobblehead for the Jan. 13 game against the Knicks at Capital One Arena. pic.twitter.com/VVTVtAJUUJ1:11 PM

Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
I measured in today at 6’10 1/2 with shoes.. I’m confused ….why am I still growing lol – 12:44 PM

