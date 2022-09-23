Lauri Markkanen: Rudy Gobert asked me if I want to buy his house

Told that Joe Ingles’ old place is still on the market and now discounted by a few hundred thousand dollars, Markkanen laughs. “I saw Rudy [Gobert] in the hotel lobby in Berlin, and he asked me if I want to buy his house,” he said. “Do you have any favorite neighborhoods?” Aho inquired, friendly but earnest.
Source: Salt Lake Tribune
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
After Lauri Markkanen was traded to the Utah Jazz, Rudy Gobert approached him with an offer 😁
Finnish star revealed the funny interaction during EuroBasket with the Minnesota Timberwolves big man:
basketnews.com/news-178340-la… – 7:23 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most minutes played by a Jazz player last season:
1. Royce O’Neal
2. Donovan Mitchell
3. Jordan Clarkson
4. Bojan Bogdanovic
5. Rudy Gobert
Only 1 remains on the roster. pic.twitter.com/uXsgUoBcKu – 9:46 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Four players averaged more points per game than Scottie Barnes last year while having a lower usage %
– Harrison Barnes
– Rudy Gobert
– Jarrett Allen
– Tyrese Haliburton – 12:02 PM
This week, Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett and his former Boston Celtics teammate Paul Pierce sat down and discussed how good Minnesota could be in 2022-23. In The Truth’s eyes, he sees them being a top-four team in the Western Conference: “I think it’s gonna short them up in the playoffs. They ain’t gonna be a seven eight seed, I think they can be a top-four seed now. That kid Edwards gonna be better, D’Angelo Russell has to stay, he can knock down shots. He’s just gotta figure it out, I don’t need him to be no All-Star, He’s just gotta knock down shots and be solid. Rudy Gobert going to sure up the Timberwolves’ defense now. They couldn’t defend. They had a hard time just defending Memphis. They kept getting walked down,” said Pierce. -via Clutch Points / September 21, 2022
Michael Scotto: When you talk to executives around the league, they always point to that Gobert trade as a trade that messed up the market. Several executives I spoke to felt that Minnesota overpaid to get Gobert. -via HoopsHype / September 19, 2022
Rudy Gobert: Congrats to Spain for their well deserved victory. Proud of our team and tenacity we showed all tournament, tonight wasn’t our night but it will come. I will be better. 🙏🏽🇫🇷💪🏽 -via Twitter @rudygobert27 / September 18, 2022
“This was the first time that it happened that I wasn’t expecting anything. It was kind of a shock. I didn’t hear anything before, I didn’t see my name in any rumors,” Markkanen said. “… It was emotional. I understand the business side of it, so I’ve got no hard feelings. I thanked them for the opportunity that I had. But the first moments were really emotional for me, because we really liked Cleveland, and thought we’d found a home there.” -via Salt Lake Tribune / September 23, 2022
The Mitchell move was then expected, but the way that auction played out was not. The Knicks were seen as the clear frontrunner, but Cleveland stepped in with a package of three first round picks, two pick swaps and Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji. “Those trades aren’t real,” one general manager told Heavy Sports. “I mean, I guess they ARE real because they [expletive] happened, but whoa … It’s going to be interesting to see how fast things get back to normal after this — if they do.” Said another team exec, “I’m just dreading all ridiculous stuff people are going to be asking me for now before we can get down to real business.” -via Heavy.com / September 15, 2022
“It was the best offer,” Zanik said. “I think for them, they saw an opportunity they had in their team to open up a window. With Donovan and the young group, I think they’re gonna be very good. To get a good return, you have to give up something good as well. They certainly gave up a lot. Meaningful for them, and it was a meaningful trade that we liked as well.” -via Clutch Points / September 12, 2022
