Robert Williams undergoes surgery, out 8-12 weeks

Robert Williams undergoes surgery, out 8-12 weeks

Main Rumors

Robert Williams undergoes surgery, out 8-12 weeks

September 23, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With Rob Williams now out 8-12 weeks for what appears to be a major surgery instead of a “cleanup,” it certainly appears that the idea he couldn’t make it any worse by playing on it during the playoffs was……not correct. – 2:53 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Robert Williams’ recovery timeline will be quite a bit longer than originally reported after undergoing knee surgery this week masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…2:41 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Really tough start in the 2022-23 season for the Boston Celtics.
-Ime Udoka suspended for the whole year
-Robert Williams will be sidelined for 8-to-12 weeks.
Bad signs… #CelticsNation2:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Robert Williams III was my DPOY pick for this season. I think with him out, I’d lean Rudy Gobert for No. 4, but I don’t feel especially confident in any single player. – 2:08 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics announce Rob Williams return timeline is 8-12 weeks after his surgery – 2:05 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics announce Robert Williams had surgery on his left knee and the timeline is now 8-12 weeks pic.twitter.com/Nsd0lJQUHr2:05 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics say after surgery today, Robert Williams will resume basketball activities in two to three months. Don’t think he’ll play in this calendar year. – 2:05 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams and Danilo Gallinari underwent knee surgery today. Williams has been ruled out 8-12 weeks because they had to remove loose bodies and address swelling, twice the initially expected timeframe. Gallinari was not given a timeframe but is likely out for the season. – 2:05 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
8-12 weeks means Rob Williams returns somewhere between Thanksgiving and Christmas. – 2:05 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Celtics center Robert Williams III is expected to miss 8-to-12 weeks after undergoing a successful arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and address swelling in his left knee. The original reported timetable was 4-to-6 weeks. – 2:04 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Celtics say Robert Williams underwent surgery on his left knee and will be sidelined 8-to-12 weeks. – 2:03 PM

More on this storyline

Jay King: Despite Robert Williams’s knee procedure, I was told the Celtics are not planning to sign one of the big-name veteran centers still available. Expect them to replace the recently waived Bruno Caboclo with another young big man to compete for a spot in training camp. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / September 21, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home