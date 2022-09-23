Robert Williams undergoes surgery, out 8-12 weeks

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With Rob Williams now out 8-12 weeks for what appears to be a major surgery instead of a “cleanup,” it certainly appears that the idea he couldn’t make it any worse by playing on it during the playoffs was……not correct. – 2:53 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Robert Williams’ recovery timeline will be quite a bit longer than originally reported after undergoing knee surgery this week masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 2:41 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Really tough start in the 2022-23 season for the Boston Celtics.
Bad signs… #CelticsNation – 2:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Robert Williams III was my DPOY pick for this season. I think with him out, I’d lean Rudy Gobert for No. 4, but I don’t feel especially confident in any single player. – 2:08 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics announce Rob Williams return timeline is 8-12 weeks after his surgery – 2:05 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics announce Robert Williams had surgery on his left knee and the timeline is now 8-12 weeks pic.twitter.com/Nsd0lJQUHr – 2:05 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics say after surgery today, Robert Williams will resume basketball activities in two to three months. Don’t think he’ll play in this calendar year. – 2:05 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams and Danilo Gallinari underwent knee surgery today. Williams has been ruled out 8-12 weeks because they had to remove loose bodies and address swelling, twice the initially expected timeframe. Gallinari was not given a timeframe but is likely out for the season. – 2:05 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
8-12 weeks means Rob Williams returns somewhere between Thanksgiving and Christmas. – 2:05 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Celtics say Robert Williams underwent surgery on his left knee and will be sidelined 8-to-12 weeks. – 2:03 PM
More on this storyline
Jay King: Despite Robert Williams’s knee procedure, I was told the Celtics are not planning to sign one of the big-name veteran centers still available. Expect them to replace the recently waived Bruno Caboclo with another young big man to compete for a spot in training camp. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / September 21, 2022
Cameron Tabatabaie: Woj suggests Dwight Howard, LaMarcus Aldridge could be names to keep an eye on for the C’s. Says Boston showed “a little interest in” LMA this summer. -via Twitter @CTabatabaie / September 20, 2022
