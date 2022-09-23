Talks between Suns and Jazz for Bojan Bogdanovic broke down over Jarred Vanderbilt?

John Gambadoro: Talks with the Suns and Jazz broke down over Bojan Bogdanovic when Phoenix wanted Utah to add young power forward Jarred Vanderbilt to the package.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns’ bench needs work, but today’s Bojan Bogdanovic/Jarred Vanderbilt news tells me James Jones is fully aware of that.
More from the latest @PHNX_Suns pod:
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Neither the @Utah Jazz nor the @Detroit Pistons have announced the Bojan Bogdanovic trade, but the league did record it yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jGawCxJ6Q6 – 12:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons got better yesterday, trading for longtime sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic from Utah. It was a no-brainer deal, one that gives Detroit the balance it had been seeking as it tries to turn a corner.
The Pistons got better yesterday, trading for longtime sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic from Utah. It was a no-brainer deal, one that gives Detroit the balance it had been seeking as it tries to turn a corner.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The #Pistons have traded for Bojan Bogdanovic.
@Rick Kamla reacts to the news!
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Detroit Pistons salaries after the trade.
Bojan Bogdanovic is by far the highest-paid player on the team now.
hoopshype.com/lists/detroit-…
Evan Sidery @esidery
Quietly, the Pistons have put together an impressive offseason.
Adding Bojan Bogdanovic caps off a rebuilding effort that could soon reap benefits in the Motor City (via @basketbllnews):
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Breaking down the Bojan Bogdanovic trade
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Bojan Bogdanovic trade is a clear win for the Pistons. His shooting will lift a team that's struggled from deep, and the move also addresses Detroit's roster crunch
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
🚨 Breaking down the Bojan Bogdanovic trade. How it impacts Detroit and Utah 🚨
youtu.be/_znnvCEek5c
via @YouTube
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons made a trade this morning, and media day is Monday. Feels like the perfect time for a weekend mailbag. Shoot me any questions you have — on the Bojan Bogdanovic trade, training camp, the season, House of the Dragon, etc.
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Bojan Bogdanovic is a sweet get for the Pistons. Plays hard and is going to make everyone else’s lives easier. That Detroit got him for pennies on the dollar makes it one of the better deals of the offseason. Jazz fire sale is the gift that keeps on giving… – 12:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That Bojan Bogdanovic trade is one you just never really see coming. The Pistons’ offer felt extremely beatable, which makes it fair to question how interested the Suns really were – 11:36 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Pistons trade for Bojan Bogdanovic, send Olynyk, Lee to Jazz
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jazz trade Bojan Bogdanovic to Pistons for Kelly Olynyk, Saben Lee, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/jazz-… – 10:18 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pistons to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic from Jazz to Olynyk and Lee sportando.basketball/en/pistons-to-… – 10:14 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: The #Pistons have acquired Bojan Bogdanovic from the #Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.
The trade gives Detroit another scorer and roster flexibility for the future.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons to acquire Utah’s Bojan Bogdanovic in trade for Kelly Olynyk, Saben Lee: bit.ly/3BDezBj – 9:58 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Well, Detroit wasn’t what everyone expected, but Bojan Bogdanovic is headed there. – 9:54 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Detroit Pistons are trading Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to the Utah Jazz for Bojan Bogdanovic, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons are trading Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to the #Jazz for Bojan Bogdanovic, a league source confirmed.
Bogdanovic averaged 18.1 points and shot 38% from 3 last season. – 9:53 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Bojan Bogdanovic is due $19.6M this year on an expiring deal.
Olynyk had $12.8M this year and another $12.2M next year, so the Weaver helps the books there.
Lee had $1.8M this year and a team option for $1.9M next year. – 9:49 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most minutes played by a Jazz player last season:
1. Royce O’Neal
2. Donovan Mitchell
3. Jordan Clarkson
4. Bojan Bogdanovic
5. Rudy Gobert
Only 1 remains on the roster.
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
The Utah Jazz are reportedly trading Bojan Bogdanovic
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Pistons’ new rotation following the Bojan Bogdanovic trade:
Starters = Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jalen Duren / Isaiah Stewart
Second Unit = Killian Hayes, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo, Marvin Bagley III, Stewart / Duren, Nerlens Noel – 9:42 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Detroit Pistons finalizing a trade to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 9:40 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
So that does it. With Bojan Bogdanovic heading to Detroit, it looks like Russell Westbrook is staying with the Lakers. – 9:35 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a trade to acquire Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, sources tell ESPN. – 9:34 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons are in serious talks to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic from Utah for Kelly Olynyk and additional salary, sources tell me and @Shams Charania. – 9:29 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons are in serious talks on a trade sending Bojan Bogdanovic for Kelly Olynyk and additional salary, sources tell me and @James Edwards III. – 9:29 AM
JD Shaw: The Detroit Pistons have officially traded Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / September 22, 2022
Andy Larsen: The Jazz received offers including late first round picks for Bojan Bogdanovic, but those deals involved longer-term salaries. -via Twitter @andyblarsen / September 22, 2022
Andy Larsen: No picks in the Bogdanovic for Olynyk and Lee deal, I can confirm. Jazz did it to try to open time at the forward position and get an experienced center in Olynyk. They like Olynyk. They feel having him will help the development of the young pieces already on the roster. -via Twitter @andyblarsen / September 22, 2022
