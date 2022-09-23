Trae Young: We believe we can win a championship

Talkin’ NBA: “It’s gonna be pick your poison… We believe we can win a championship.” — Trae Young
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young said that he tried to put on some weight this summer to get stronger. – 1:19 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate said that when he went out to OK to visit with Trae, he brought his shorts and sneakers.
When they got on the court together, Nate played the point and Trae worked off the ball. – 10:53 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
McMillan said that he was in constant conversation with Trae around the time of the Dejounte trade.
Said he told Trae that he would be playing off the ball probably more than he ever had. – 10:49 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan said that he and Trae Young were in constant communication, especially as talks to acquire Dejounte Murray ramped up. McMillan said that Young was excited to play off the ball. – 10:48 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest usage rate by active players:
35.0 — Luka
34.4 — Embiid
32.5 — Trae
32.1 — Russ
31.5 — LeBron, Mitchell pic.twitter.com/bO8pfMXbYc – 8:20 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Wow, Simmons threw Doc Rivers, and several teammates under the bus for time he was thrown out of practice. Also said mental health issues were reason for poor Hawks series, and said thought was doing right thing when chose not to dunk on Trae Young. – 9:03 AM
More on this storyline
Lauren L. Williams: Landry Fields said there is an expectation that the adjustment period for Trae Young and Dejounte Murray to be “a little clunky at first” as they break habits and get used to playing w/ each other. But he said that he has confidence in the two to figure things out. -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / September 23, 2022
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks’ promo schedule includes opening-night T-shirt giveaway, a Divine 9 T-shirt giveaway, a Trae/Black Panther bobblehead mashup and kids giveaways that include a cape and a DJM jersey. pic.twitter.com/1yckHO5Hyi -via Twitter @KLChouinard / September 22, 2022
Ben Simmons on if he wishes if he’d gone up to dunk that ball over Trae Young against the Hawks in the playoffs: No, because I wouldn’t be here. I don’t think you just say ‘yeah, I wish I went up and dunked the ball.’ Like that was the because that was the whole game. Like, come on. No, I think if I didn’t go through what I’ve gone through the last year or year and a half done, I wouldn’t be where I’m at now. And I think I needed to go through all that and have those experiences to be where I’m at. -via Apple Podcasts / September 22, 2022
