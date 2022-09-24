Dean Wade agrees to three-year contract extension with Cavaliers

Dean Wade agrees to three-year contract extension with Cavaliers

Main Rumors

Dean Wade agrees to three-year contract extension with Cavaliers

September 24, 2022- by

By |

Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland Cavaliers F Dean Wade has agreed to a three-year, $18.5 million extension, his agents Austin Walton and Adam Papas tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dean Wade can play. That’s a good extension for him and the Cavs both. – 7:19 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Turns out I had a $6.5 million BORD$ value on Dean Wade. So I guess I shouldn’t be surprised. – 7:19 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
League source confirms #Cavs forward Dean Wade has agreed to a three-year, $18.5 million contract extension. One of Cavs’ four-year college player success stories – 7:14 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Dean Wade contract analysis.
He is projected to outplay his 2022-23 contract by $9M.
@profitxai pic.twitter.com/eBtOuQ9iXo7:14 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The Dean Wade extension makes it less likely the Cavs will use cap space next summer to fill their hole at the 3. Could have used his low cap hold to open up about $15m in room and then signed him after. That also would have meant losing Love and LeVert though. – 7:03 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Dean Wade has agreed to a three-year, $18.5 million contract extension, sources confirmed to @TheAthletic. – 6:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are giving Dean Wade a three-year contract extension worth $18.5 million, sources tell @clevelanddotcom6:50 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cleveland Cavaliers F Dean Wade has agreed to a three-year, $18.5 million extension, his agents Austin Walton and Adam Papas tell ESPN. – 6:50 PM

More on this storyline

Bobby Marks: Dean Wade was on a $1.9M non-guaranteed contract that now becomes guaranteed. He signed a four-year $5.6M contract in June 2020. Only $375K of that amount was guaranteed. Cleveland now has 14 guaranteed contracts. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / September 24, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home