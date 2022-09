Donte DiVincenzo on signing with Warriors: I wanted to get back to that winning culture

“Donte is a perfect fit for the way we play,” Kerr said. “The ball movement, the cutting. He’s a great cutter. He’s a really good spot-up shooter. He’s a good passer on the move. He’s not just a spot-up shooter. He’s a secondary playmaker. Pretty bouncy, but with a great feel for the game. He’s gonna fit right in.” How about JaMychal Green? “He’s the logical replacement for Otto and Beli,” Kerr said. “One guy replacing two. He’s capable of sort of playing either role, the four or the five. If he’s playing with Draymond, he can stretch the floor and can guard the five, while Draymond guards the four. He gives us frontcourt flexibility.” -via The Athletic / August 2, 2022