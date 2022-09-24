Jae Crowder suggesting he’ll be absent from Suns training camp?

Chris Paul usually calls Jae Crowder “9-9” as his Phoenix Suns teammate wears that unique jersey number. Crowder called himself the same thing quoting a tweet about training camp that suggests he’ll be absent from it. “99 WONT BE THERE!”
Source: Duane Rankin @ Arizona Republic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Will Jae Crowder start training camp with Phoenix #Suns? His ’99 WON’T BE THERE’ deleted tweet brings doubt azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:39 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder tweeted and deleted: pic.twitter.com/bC2VnU0Zht – 10:14 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Per source, WQAM-560 has parted ways with Jonathan Zaslow and is moving morning personalities Brendan Tobin and Leroy Hoard to midday talk show slot. Joe Rose/Zach Krantz will now be simulcast on WQAM and 790 The Ticket, just as afternoon hosts Marc Hochman/Channing Crowder are. – 5:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
There will be plenty to watch in #Suns training camp.
1. Team vibe amid Robert Sarver backlash.
2. Deandre Ayton’s mindset.
3. Will Jae Crowder or Cam Johnson start?
4. Dario Saric’s return from injury.
5. Chris Paul’s rest.
Camp starts Tuesday. https://t.co/jMrBHXdqBx pic.twitter.com/RNqTSHvAIH – 4:00 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Good Times with @BrendonKleen14 trying to hash out a Jae Crowder trade. He does a great James Jones impression. youtu.be/ykAyXfMcuSY – 9:59 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat adds 20th player but likely to begin season with 14, with two 2-way players as well. And feedback on two-way addition Darius Days; the Crowder dilemma; Bam feedback: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:12 AM
Kellan Olson: Jae Crowder tweeted and deleted this. Doesn’t sound like he’s going to be at training camp pic.twitter.com/ztTAeh6qTo -via Twitter @KellanOlson / September 24, 2022
Crowder’s tweet has since been deleted, but this isn’t the first time Crowder turned heads on social media regarding his future with the Suns. Earlier this summer, Crowder tweeted “CHANGE IS INEVITABLE.. GROWTH IS OPTIONAL.!! I BELIEVE ITS TIME FOR A CHANGE… I WANNA CONTINUE GROWING.!” Then last week, Crowder tweeted “WOW!” in what appears to be a reaction to the findings of the Robert Sarver investigation that concluded the Suns majority owner used the N-word multiple times and made inappropriate comments at female employees during his 18-year tenure. -via Arizona Republic / September 24, 2022
The Miami Heat have now emerged as a potential destination for Crowder, who himself was part of the team’s NBA Finals run in the bubble. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, word on the street is that Crowder “would welcome a return to the Heat.” -via Clutch Points / September 21, 2022
