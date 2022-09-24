Kenneth Faried signs in Mexico

Former Nuggets player Kenneth Faried signed with Mexican team Soles de Mexicali for the 2022 season.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Throwback 11 years ago, Danilo Gallinari found Kenneth Faried with this RIDICULOUS behind-the-back pass 😱
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/MZO0hS6LBT – 3:58 PM
Soles de Mexicali lands Kenneth Faried sportando.basketball/en/soles-de-me… – 2:21 PM
The Golden State Warriors are bringing in several veteran free agents for workouts this week, including Ben McLemore, Elfrid Payton, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Kenneth Faried, league sources tell The Athletic. -via The Athletic / September 6, 2022
