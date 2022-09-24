Matt Barnes: After finding out details, Ime Udoka situation is 100 times uglier than we thought

Tommy Beer: Matt Barnes says that “after finding out the details” regarding the situation involving Ime Udoka in Boston, that it’s “deep, it’s messy and it’s 100 times uglier than any of us thought.” pic.twitter.com/8FYbtjKXdL
Source: Twitter @TommyBeer
Source: Twitter @TommyBeer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Stephen A. Smith on Ime Udoka Story: ‘Plenty of White Folks in Professional Sports That’s Doing Their Thing’ yahoo.com/entertainment/… via @Yahoo will @Stephen A. Smith get any blow back for his dangerous, abhorrent words on his show? He’s so uninformed and simply wrong. – 7:43 AM
Stephen A. Smith on Ime Udoka Story: ‘Plenty of White Folks in Professional Sports That’s Doing Their Thing’ yahoo.com/entertainment/… via @Yahoo will @Stephen A. Smith get any blow back for his dangerous, abhorrent words on his show? He’s so uninformed and simply wrong. – 7:43 AM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
And here we go. NEW POST ($): ESPN, CAA, Woj, and Ime Udoka houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/espn-caa-woj… – 8:04 PM
And here we go. NEW POST ($): ESPN, CAA, Woj, and Ime Udoka houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/espn-caa-woj… – 8:04 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Will be in studio with @adamjones985 and @Tim_McKone starting now talking Ime Udoka suspension. Listen live at 985thesportshub.com – 7:03 PM
Will be in studio with @adamjones985 and @Tim_McKone starting now talking Ime Udoka suspension. Listen live at 985thesportshub.com – 7:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brad Stevens & Wyc Grousbeck Defend Ime Udoka Suspension @CelticsCLNS m.youtube.com/watch?v=aECheT… – 6:58 PM
Brad Stevens & Wyc Grousbeck Defend Ime Udoka Suspension @CelticsCLNS m.youtube.com/watch?v=aECheT… – 6:58 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
New Open Floor w/ @Chris Herring on a wild week in the NBA:
-Ime Udoka suspended by Celtics
-Robert Sarver selling Suns
-Ben Simmons speaks
An @IsaacKLee production
🎧listen/subscribe
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ope… – 5:55 PM
New Open Floor w/ @Chris Herring on a wild week in the NBA:
-Ime Udoka suspended by Celtics
-Robert Sarver selling Suns
-Ben Simmons speaks
An @IsaacKLee production
🎧listen/subscribe
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ope… – 5:55 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Opening on Sarver, then @Ramona Shelburne on Ime Udoka and the Celtics crisis + breaking down the Ben Simmons appearance on @jj_redick‘s podcast. Then @TimBontemps + I preview the Sixers:
Apple: apple.co/3ffFRGz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dE3DM0 – 5:27 PM
Lowe Post podcast: Opening on Sarver, then @Ramona Shelburne on Ime Udoka and the Celtics crisis + breaking down the Ben Simmons appearance on @jj_redick‘s podcast. Then @TimBontemps + I preview the Sixers:
Apple: apple.co/3ffFRGz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dE3DM0 – 5:27 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ime Udoka has officially been suspended by the #Celtics for the 2022-23 season.
@adaniels33 reacts to this unprecedent move pic.twitter.com/fyt9dBGmMG – 4:00 PM
Ime Udoka has officially been suspended by the #Celtics for the 2022-23 season.
@adaniels33 reacts to this unprecedent move pic.twitter.com/fyt9dBGmMG – 4:00 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Report from a Celtics press conference that left just as many questions as answers about why Ime Udoka is suspended for the season. theathletic.com/3622993/2022/0… – 3:11 PM
Report from a Celtics press conference that left just as many questions as answers about why Ime Udoka is suspended for the season. theathletic.com/3622993/2022/0… – 3:11 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: ‘Shaken’ Celtics stand by Ime Udoka suspension as interim coach Joe Mazzulla prepares to take reins @PostSports wapo.st/3C6CZ7G – 2:40 PM
Story: ‘Shaken’ Celtics stand by Ime Udoka suspension as interim coach Joe Mazzulla prepares to take reins @PostSports wapo.st/3C6CZ7G – 2:40 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Matt Barnes says that “after finding out the details” regarding the situation involving Ime Udoka in Boston, that it’s “deep, it’s messy and it’s 100 times uglier than any of us thought.” pic.twitter.com/8FYbtjKXdL – 2:13 PM
Matt Barnes says that “after finding out the details” regarding the situation involving Ime Udoka in Boston, that it’s “deep, it’s messy and it’s 100 times uglier than any of us thought.” pic.twitter.com/8FYbtjKXdL – 2:13 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ime Udoka has been suspended for a year by the Boston Celtics, but @Brian Scalabrine tells @Frank Isola he thinks this situation is far from over. pic.twitter.com/Kel1CYAssq – 2:09 PM
Ime Udoka has been suspended for a year by the Boston Celtics, but @Brian Scalabrine tells @Frank Isola he thinks this situation is far from over. pic.twitter.com/Kel1CYAssq – 2:09 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Boston Celtics defend culture, punishment of Ime Udoka
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/09/23/bos… – 1:52 PM
New on BSJ: Boston Celtics defend culture, punishment of Ime Udoka
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/09/23/bos… – 1:52 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
There were a number of people hurt by Ime Udoka’s violations of the @Celtics’ “team policies.” But there was one group of folks Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens had a different, more noticeable level of empathy for. fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/ime-udoka-s-su… – 1:43 PM
There were a number of people hurt by Ime Udoka’s violations of the @Celtics’ “team policies.” But there was one group of folks Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens had a different, more noticeable level of empathy for. fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/ime-udoka-s-su… – 1:43 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wyc Grousbeck defended his decision to suspend Ime Udoka, calling it one of conscious and gut feel. The #Celtics hired a law firm to investigate multiple violations of team policy by Udoka, but the timing of how it progressed is unclear as is Ime’s future: clnsmedia.com/celtics-defend… – 1:18 PM
Wyc Grousbeck defended his decision to suspend Ime Udoka, calling it one of conscious and gut feel. The #Celtics hired a law firm to investigate multiple violations of team policy by Udoka, but the timing of how it progressed is unclear as is Ime’s future: clnsmedia.com/celtics-defend… – 1:18 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Wyc Grousbeck admitted Friday he had a conversation with Brad Stevens about being head coach during Ime Udoka’s suspension. Why Stevens decided against it: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:56 PM
New: Wyc Grousbeck admitted Friday he had a conversation with Brad Stevens about being head coach during Ime Udoka’s suspension. Why Stevens decided against it: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:56 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Until people know the full details about what led to Ime Udoka’s suspension, it’s difficult to argue about whether or not his punishment was appropriate. All that we know is the initial leaks/Celtics’ announcement(s) were sloppy because they led to some irresponsible speculation. – 12:28 PM
Until people know the full details about what led to Ime Udoka’s suspension, it’s difficult to argue about whether or not his punishment was appropriate. All that we know is the initial leaks/Celtics’ announcement(s) were sloppy because they led to some irresponsible speculation. – 12:28 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Brad Stevens had a passionate and unfiltered response to the unfair speculation on social media about Celtics female team employees over the past two days amid Ime Udoka’s suspension masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:26 PM
New: Brad Stevens had a passionate and unfiltered response to the unfair speculation on social media about Celtics female team employees over the past two days amid Ime Udoka’s suspension masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:26 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Key details of Ime Udoka’s suspension:
* Runs through June 30
* Includes “significant financial penalty”
* Brad Stevens wouldn’t get into specifics with contact that Ime can have with staff/players
Wyc: “It was clear that something substantial needed to be done, and it was.” – 12:10 PM
Key details of Ime Udoka’s suspension:
* Runs through June 30
* Includes “significant financial penalty”
* Brad Stevens wouldn’t get into specifics with contact that Ime can have with staff/players
Wyc: “It was clear that something substantial needed to be done, and it was.” – 12:10 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Ime Udoka’s suspension, which runs through June 30, is unpaid. – 11:57 AM
Ime Udoka’s suspension, which runs through June 30, is unpaid. – 11:57 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Ime Udoka was selfish and unprofessional, but blame the #Celtics for this mess, too bostonglobe.com/2022/09/22/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 11:55 AM
Ime Udoka was selfish and unprofessional, but blame the #Celtics for this mess, too bostonglobe.com/2022/09/22/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 11:55 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Nobody besides Ime Udoka is “facing penalty or reprimand”, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck says. – 11:37 AM
Nobody besides Ime Udoka is “facing penalty or reprimand”, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck says. – 11:37 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Wyc Grousbeck says nobody else in the organization is facing suspension or penalty other than Ime Udoka. – 11:37 AM
Wyc Grousbeck says nobody else in the organization is facing suspension or penalty other than Ime Udoka. – 11:37 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Brad Stevens provided no comment on if Ime Udoka will still be allowed to communicate with the team during his suspension. – 11:32 AM
Brad Stevens provided no comment on if Ime Udoka will still be allowed to communicate with the team during his suspension. – 11:32 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck said “there were a couple violations” with Ime Udoka. – 11:29 AM
Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck said “there were a couple violations” with Ime Udoka. – 11:29 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Wyc Grousbeck confirmed that Ime Udoka was found to have committed “at least a couple of violations”. – 11:28 AM
Wyc Grousbeck confirmed that Ime Udoka was found to have committed “at least a couple of violations”. – 11:28 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Wyc Grousbeck confirms that Ime Udoka will face a significant financial penalty by being suspended. – 11:27 AM
Wyc Grousbeck confirms that Ime Udoka will face a significant financial penalty by being suspended. – 11:27 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka’s suspension comes with a significant financial penalty according to Wyc Grousbeck. – 11:27 AM
Ime Udoka’s suspension comes with a significant financial penalty according to Wyc Grousbeck. – 11:27 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Wyc Grousbeck says there is no other punishment being handed down related to this. Ime Udoka is the only person being disciplined – 11:21 AM
Wyc Grousbeck says there is no other punishment being handed down related to this. Ime Udoka is the only person being disciplined – 11:21 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck on Ime Udoka being suspended for a year:
“I personally feel this is well warranted and appropriate, backed by substantial research and evidence and facts, so I’m standing by the decision.” – 11:17 AM
Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck on Ime Udoka being suspended for a year:
“I personally feel this is well warranted and appropriate, backed by substantial research and evidence and facts, so I’m standing by the decision.” – 11:17 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Wyc Grousbeck says suspending Ime Udoka is “Well warranted and appropriate” given the amount of research that was done into the situation. – 11:17 AM
Wyc Grousbeck says suspending Ime Udoka is “Well warranted and appropriate” given the amount of research that was done into the situation. – 11:17 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Wyc Grousbeck on Celtics penalty for Ime Udoka: “I think it is well warranted and appropriate….Ime has accepted it.” – 11:16 AM
Wyc Grousbeck on Celtics penalty for Ime Udoka: “I think it is well warranted and appropriate….Ime has accepted it.” – 11:16 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Wyc Grousbeck says that Ime Udoka’s suspension is through June 30th and that no decisions have been made on Udoka’s future with the organization beyond the suspension. – 11:12 AM
Wyc Grousbeck says that Ime Udoka’s suspension is through June 30th and that no decisions have been made on Udoka’s future with the organization beyond the suspension. – 11:12 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Wyc Grousbeck said an independent investigation wrapped up a couple of days ago regarding the Ime Udoka situation. – 11:12 AM
Wyc Grousbeck said an independent investigation wrapped up a couple of days ago regarding the Ime Udoka situation. – 11:12 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Wyc Grousbeck says that there were leaks after the investigation began into Ime Udoka and that it’s “unfortunate” since several Celtics female staffers were pulled in unnecessarily. – 11:12 AM
Wyc Grousbeck says that there were leaks after the investigation began into Ime Udoka and that it’s “unfortunate” since several Celtics female staffers were pulled in unnecessarily. – 11:12 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Wyc Grousbeck says the Celtics brought in a law firm to conduct an investigation once they learned of the situation with Ime Udoka. – 11:11 AM
Wyc Grousbeck says the Celtics brought in a law firm to conduct an investigation once they learned of the situation with Ime Udoka. – 11:11 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grousbeck says Ime Udoka told him he accepted and appreciated how this was handled. – 11:10 AM
Grousbeck says Ime Udoka told him he accepted and appreciated how this was handled. – 11:10 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck said the team hired a law firm to handle their internal investigation into the Ime Udoka intimate relationship issue. The investigation concluded Wednesday. Grousbeck will not specify what the issue was. – 11:10 AM
Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck said the team hired a law firm to handle their internal investigation into the Ime Udoka intimate relationship issue. The investigation concluded Wednesday. Grousbeck will not specify what the issue was. – 11:10 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Discussing Celtics coach Ime Udoka and Sixers reserves Paul Reed and Sha… youtu.be/p3dJK1PBh5w via @YouTube – 10:56 AM
Discussing Celtics coach Ime Udoka and Sixers reserves Paul Reed and Sha… youtu.be/p3dJK1PBh5w via @YouTube – 10:56 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Just two mics at the podium today for the Celtics’ press conference after suspending Ime Udoka for the season and elevating Joe Mazzulla to interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/V67f8Bh8HV – 10:50 AM
Just two mics at the podium today for the Celtics’ press conference after suspending Ime Udoka for the season and elevating Joe Mazzulla to interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/V67f8Bh8HV – 10:50 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
🔥NEW PODCAST 🔥
What impact will the Ime Udoka suspension have? open.spotify.com/episode/5oS5lY… – 10:26 AM
🔥NEW PODCAST 🔥
What impact will the Ime Udoka suspension have? open.spotify.com/episode/5oS5lY… – 10:26 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Opening on Sarver, then (14:00 in) @Ramona Shelburne on Ime Udoka and the Celtics in crisis, Ben Simmons on @jj_redick‘s pod, more. Finally (51:00 in) @TimBontemps and I preview the Sixers:
Apple: apple.co/3ffFRGz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dE3DM0 – 9:53 AM
Lowe Post podcast: Opening on Sarver, then (14:00 in) @Ramona Shelburne on Ime Udoka and the Celtics in crisis, Ben Simmons on @jj_redick‘s pod, more. Finally (51:00 in) @TimBontemps and I preview the Sixers:
Apple: apple.co/3ffFRGz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dE3DM0 – 9:53 AM
More on this storyline
Also cast are Kelly AuCoin (Billions) as former Clippers president Andy Roeser and Austin Scott (A Jazzman’s Blues), J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley), Sheldon “Shel” Bailey (Game Shakers), Sarunas J. Jackson (Insecure) and Charlie McElveen (The Deuce) as the NBA players caught up in the shocking events. Scott will play Blake Griffin, Nicholson will portray Chris Paul, Bailey will play D’Andre Jordan, Jackson will portray Matt Barnes, and McElveen will play JJ Reddick. -via Deadline / August 24, 2022
LeBron James and Kyrie Irving won a ring together before, and it may not have been their last … ’cause Matt Barnes tells TMZ Sports the Lakers could be smelling champagne if Kyrie Irving joins L.A. Matt — who played for the Purple and Gold for two seasons — spoke about the recent Irving rumors out at LAX this week … and he told us if Uncle Drew ends up with the Lakers, it could result in the franchise’s 18th championship. -via TMZ.com / June 26, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.