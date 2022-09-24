Pelicans, CJ McCollum agree to extension

Adrian Wojnarowski: New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has agreed on a two-year, $64 million extension that’ll take him through 2025-2026, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN. New deal ties McCollum to Pels for four years and $133M.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
A good way to look at contracts moving forward with the rise in the cap is putting a % next to the $.
Ex: McCollum extension in year 1= 22.3% of the 2024-25 salary cap
That % would translate to a $27.5M salary this season.
Good value for both sides on the extension. – 1:04 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on @CJ McCollum agreeing on a two-year, $64M extension that ties him to the New Orleans Pelicans for four years and $133M: es.pn/3DPjQsk – 12:53 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Can confirm the Pelicans and CJ McCollum have agreed to a two-year, $64 million extension. @Adrian Wojnarowski reported first.
Pels go all-in on core built around McCollum, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. – 12:51 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
CJ McCollum is 1 of 4 players to average 20+ points in each of the last 7 seasons (min. 40 games played each season).
The other players are:
DeMar DeRozan
LeBron James
James Harden – 12:50 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Today’s news means the Pelicans have the trio of Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum under contract for the next three seasons. Exciting time to be a Pels fan. – 12:49 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Can confirm Woj that CJ McCollum is signing a two-year extension to keep him under contract through the next four seasons with New Orleans. No player or team options, source says. – 12:47 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has agreed on a two-year, $64 million extension that’ll take him through 2025-2026, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN. New deal ties McCollum to Pels for four years and $133M. – 12:39 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with #Pelicans guard CJ McCollum of GlenOak HS also at the game: #Cavs‘ Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland serve as Cleveland #Browns Dawg Pound captains beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:40 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
NBPA President CJ McCollum on Robert Sarver’s decision to sell: “We thank Mr. Sarver for making a swift decision that was in the best interest of our sports community.” – 5:32 PM
Baxter Holmes @Baxter
Statement from @TheNBPA President @CJ McCollum:
“We thank Mr. Sarver for making a swift decision that was in the best interest of our sports community.” – 5:31 PM
Malika Andrews: Statement from NBPA President CJ McCollum on Robert Sarver selling the Suns: “We thank Mr. Sarver for making a swift decision that was in the best interest of our sports community.” -via Twitter @malika_andrews / September 21, 2022
Marc J. Spears: NBPA President CJ McCollum issued the following statement: “We thank Mr. Sarver for making a swift decision that was in the best interest of our sports community.” -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / September 21, 2022
How is it actually trying to guard him? Well, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has an answer. “It’s very tough,” McCollum said plainly during the Warriors’ final summer league game. McCollum also mentioned how the Warriors’ system, Curry’s ability to create his own shot and stretch to the defense all the way to halfcourt, and his stamina are what make him special. Additionally, McCollum shared what opposing teams’ defensive gameplans are when playing Curry and the Warriors. “You have to throw different bodies at him; this isn’t a guy you can just guard with one person,” he said. “He’s a galaxy, he’s a planet, he’s a solar system. Everything revolves around him.” -via NBC Sports / July 17, 2022
