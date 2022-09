Pelicans, CJ McCollum agree to extension

How is it actually trying to guard him? Well, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has an answer. “It’s very tough,” McCollum said plainly during the Warriors’ final summer league game. McCollum also mentioned how the Warriors’ system, Curry’s ability to create his own shot and stretch to the defense all the way to halfcourt, and his stamina are what make him special. Additionally, McCollum shared what opposing teams’ defensive gameplans are when playing Curry and the Warriors. “You have to throw different bodies at him; this isn’t a guy you can just guard with one person,” he said. “He’s a galaxy, he’s a planet, he’s a solar system. Everything revolves around him.” -via NBC Sports / July 17, 2022