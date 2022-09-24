Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will play in South Korea next season

Former Nets player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson signed with South Korean team KCC Egis for the 2022-23 season.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
More on this storyline
The Golden State Warriors are bringing in several veteran free agents for workouts this week, including Ben McLemore, Elfrid Payton, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Kenneth Faried, league sources tell The Athletic. -via The Athletic / September 6, 2022
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Yeaaaa this a stretch… Canadians love you like you grew up there… he’s tripping -via Twitter / July 6, 2022
Broussard spoke on FOX Sports 1’s “First Things First” about the possibility of Kevin Durant being traded to the Raptors. He said he does not think Durant would want to play in Toronto because there is too much racism in the city. Broussard mentioned how the Raptors have struggled to retain star players and said playing in Toronto is “a different situation than African Americans are used to being in.” Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who played for the Raptors during the 2019-20 season, strongly disagrees. He tweeted on Tuesday that he felt nothing but love from the people of Toronto while he was there. -via Larry Brown Sports / July 5, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.