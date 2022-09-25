Giannis Antetokounmpo: I got jealous of seeing Golden State's championship parade

Giannis Antetokounmpo: I got jealous of seeing Golden State's championship parade

September 25, 2022

Justin Garcia: Giannis Antetokounmpo: “There’s something to desperation (before your first championship) but I haven’t lost it. I’m blessed to be in this spot and I’m not going to take it for granted. I want to win a championship. I kind of got jealous of seeing Golden State’s parade. You know that feeling”
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s compliment:
“I always say the same thing. When you’re facing the champions, that’s part of the nature of the league… I was thinking the same thing about him last year coming off their run, so I appreciate the compliment.” – 6:05 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
In response to Giannis saying Stephen Curry is the best player in the world, Curry said he was saying the same thing about Giannis after the Bucks’ championship win. – 5:58 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry on Giannis calling him the best player in the world
“I was thinking the same thing about him last year (coming off a title)” pic.twitter.com/ZWxfS1213z5:58 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry on Giannis Antetokounmpo calling him the best player in the world: pic.twitter.com/zJDACxHi685:58 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo talked about how he felt watching the Warriors’ championship parade & described why in the NBA, the game is easier than in Europe.
“The NBA spoiled me a little bit. When you go overseas, it’s not the same.” 🤔
basketnews.com/news-178440-gi…5:55 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo says Stephen Curry is the best player in the world nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/25/gia…5:25 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo says Stephen Curry is best player in the world: ‘The guy who wins is the best’
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann…5:23 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo names Steph Curry as the best player in the world (and he explains why)
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13…5:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Giannis: “I believe that the best player in the world is Steph Curry.” pic.twitter.com/M3UDQ2Pn0k4:52 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis on being called the best player in the NBA: “No. I think the best player in the world is the last man standing… I believe the best player is Steph Curry” pic.twitter.com/84Q1QX4ZSe4:31 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Big takeaways from Media Day:
Khris will not be ready for the start of the season
George Hill’s injury was much more significant let on
They really believe in Mamu
Jordan Nwora will have a contract
Bobby was very motivated by the Celtics loss
Ingles/Giannis 2 man game – 4:17 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo is speaking at the podium. pic.twitter.com/Z0fMdWZqy63:42 PM

Marc J. Spears: When told that @Giannis Antetokounmpo said he was the best in the NBA, @Stephen Curry: “I don’t know if it was gamemanship. I would’ve said the same thing about the champions… I said the same thing about him last year. I appreciate the compliment. It’s not going to soften me at all.” -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / September 25, 2022
Justin Garcia: Giannis Antetokounmpo: “The game in Europe is way harder than the game in the NBA. The talent in the NBA is obviously higher. I think over there its more intense. People pick you up full court, lanes close, its a lot more physical. I don’t know if they’re more physical because you have less talent” -via Twitter @tmjgarcia / September 25, 2022

