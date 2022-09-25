Shams Charania: The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that the veteran forward will not participate in training camp as the sides work on a trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATED: Jae Crowder won’t attend #Suns training camp as they’ve been trying to trade him https://t.co/1IoyINbe6I via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/NfBI7VAUbJ – 6:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Okay I know everybody’s mad at Jae Crowder but the man posted his own trade hype video on Instagram and this is everything people love and hate about Bossman all at once pic.twitter.com/q24QrrKt30 – 6:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I want to reiterate 2 things with the Jae Crowder convo:
1) This is an unseemly end to his Suns tenure after he’s been nothing but a consummate pro, fan favorite and intrinsic part of the locker room/culture here. His defense, experience and toughness will certainly be missed – 5:55 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jae Crowder will sit out training camp after he and the Suns mutually agreed to find a trade partner for him.
➡️ https://t.co/ChDiolvoyg pic.twitter.com/RsWvAXhmBE – 5:50 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
🚨Jae Crowder and the Suns agreed that the forward will not partake in training camp.🚨
💰Expiring $10.2M contract
🏀Acquiring team would inherit his bird rights
⚕️Has missed only 50 games in 10 seasons
🏀107 playoff games (including 2 NBA Finals) – 5:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder won’t attend #Suns training camp as they’ve been trying to trade him azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With Jae Crowder apparently done as a Phoenix Sun, Cam Johnson’s price just went up. – 5:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Suns have been actively seeking a new home via trade for Jae Crowder and officially announce that Crowder will not be asked to report to training camp with Media Day on Monday and Phoenix’s first practice Tuesday.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/vGVmoCVV3D – 5:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns’ statement on Jae Crowder not attending training camp in a mutual agreement: pic.twitter.com/IaYCFRheth – 5:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Official: Jae Crowder won’t attend training camp. #Suns pic.twitter.com/DFUe1xEhe9 – 5:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns statement on Jae Crowder: “The Phoenix Suns and forward Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that he will not be with the team for training camp.” – 5:11 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jae Crowder, Suns, mutually agree that Crowder will not be with the team for training camp. Phoenix, Crowder expected to work together to find a trade. – 5:11 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Sharing this again
a mock Jae Crowder trade call with @BrendonKleen14
youtu.be/ykAyXfMcuSY – 5:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sources inform @azcentral Jae Crowder won’t attend training camp that begins Tuesday as the #Suns have been trying to trade him. – 5:05 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Jae Crowder is a good rotation piece to add to any contender but he’s a perfect example of how people shoehorn wings who can’t create their own shots into the 3-and-D category when they really are the great shooters, either. Think the theory of him is better than the reality. – 5:02 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jae Crowder can be a great fit for the 2022-23 Miami Heat. He easily can have the same role as PJ Tucker had last season, as a defensive anchor next to Bam Adebayo. It will be kind of surprise if the Heat will not make a move for Bossman. #heatculture – 5:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns lost leverage with today’s news, but in case you were wondering what a Jae Crowder trade might look like, I whipped up a bunch of scenarios yesterday: bit.ly/3DYU5FU – 4:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cameron Johnson is ready for a bigger role in Phoenix, but the Suns depth could take a hit, pending the return for Crowder. – 4:57 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that the veteran forward will not participate in training camp as the sides work on a trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:53 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Apologies to the Jamison Crowder family. His 99-yard catch for Duke in 2012 is the longest vs Miami, not today’s 98-yarder by MTSU. My fault. – 9:28 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Jae Crowder appears ready to move on from the Suns as trade rumors continue to swirl. Which teams should be interested?
For @basketbllnews, five destinations stand out for a potential Crowder deal to come together before training camp opens on Tuesday: basketballnews.com/stories/examin… – 9:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder trades: Suns got 99 problems, and Bossman is one – https://t.co/iB8me9PmVO via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/vzlaNM0ndg – 8:02 PM
Jae Crowder: ONE MUST SEEK WORK WHERE HE IS WANTED.. WHERE HE IS NEEDED.! I AM THANKFUL FOR WHAT THESE PAST 2 YRS HAVE TAUGHT ME.! NOW I MUST TAKE ON ANOTHER CHALLENGE WITH CONTINUED HARDWORK & DEDICATION.! FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO CLOSED THE DOOR ON ME…. THANK YOU! 99 BACK SOON.! 🥷🏾🤫🤐 -via Twitter @CJC9BOSS / September 25, 2022
Malika Andrews: Suns Statement: The Phoenix Suns and forward Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that he will not be with the team for training camp. -via Twitter @malika_andrews / September 25, 2022
Tim Reynolds: If it were up to him, would Jae Crowder welcome a return to the Miami Heat? “Of course,” source close to Crowder said. (Of course, it’s not up to him, but you know that.) -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / September 25, 2022
