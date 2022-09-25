Jordan Poole on contract extension talks: We will work something out

Marc J. Spears: On his contract situation, Warriors guard Jordan Poole said he has “faith and confidence that we will work something out.” Poole said he is looking forward to talks progressing after the Warriors return from Tokyo.
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry on the contract extension eligibility of Draymond, Poole, Wiggins, Klay: “We want the best chance to win every single year. We’ve proven with this squad what the results have been. We want to keep it together as long as we can.” pic.twitter.com/RbqojaykQQ – 6:18 PM
Steph Curry on the contract extension eligibility of Draymond, Poole, Wiggins, Klay: “We want the best chance to win every single year. We’ve proven with this squad what the results have been. We want to keep it together as long as we can.” pic.twitter.com/RbqojaykQQ – 6:18 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins isn’t concerning himself much with his possible contract extension. He says he if focused on playing, and like Poole, isn’t letting it be a distraction. – 6:11 PM
Andrew Wiggins isn’t concerning himself much with his possible contract extension. He says he if focused on playing, and like Poole, isn’t letting it be a distraction. – 6:11 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Regarding Warriors teammates facing contract decisions (primarily Draymond, Poole, Wiggins), Curry says he ‘absolutely’ would like to see things buttoned up. – 6:09 PM
Regarding Warriors teammates facing contract decisions (primarily Draymond, Poole, Wiggins), Curry says he ‘absolutely’ would like to see things buttoned up. – 6:09 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Asked Warriors G Jordan Poole about his ‘ceiling.’
Response: ‘There is no ceiling.’ – 5:39 PM
Asked Warriors G Jordan Poole about his ‘ceiling.’
Response: ‘There is no ceiling.’ – 5:39 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole on what makes a good pool party:
– music
– vibes
– water – 5:32 PM
Jordan Poole on what makes a good pool party:
– music
– vibes
– water – 5:32 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole on what he learned during the team’s championship run this summer: Playoff basketball is “a different demand than it is in the regular season. It’s a lot of ups, a lot of downs… The camaraderie you have as a team is huge.” – 5:32 PM
Jordan Poole on what he learned during the team’s championship run this summer: Playoff basketball is “a different demand than it is in the regular season. It’s a lot of ups, a lot of downs… The camaraderie you have as a team is huge.” – 5:32 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jordan Poole says he has “faith and confidence tat we will work something out,” regarding his contract extension. He says he isn’t letting it be a distraction for him through camp and into the regular season. – 5:31 PM
Jordan Poole says he has “faith and confidence tat we will work something out,” regarding his contract extension. He says he isn’t letting it be a distraction for him through camp and into the regular season. – 5:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is Jordan Poole on his unsettled contract situation entering training camp pic.twitter.com/8VKEBzMIxG – 5:31 PM
Here is Jordan Poole on his unsettled contract situation entering training camp pic.twitter.com/8VKEBzMIxG – 5:31 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
On his contract situation, Warriors guard Jordan Poole said he has “faith and confidence that we will work something out.” Poole said he is looking for to talks progressing after the Warriors return from Tokyo. – 5:29 PM
On his contract situation, Warriors guard Jordan Poole said he has “faith and confidence that we will work something out.” Poole said he is looking for to talks progressing after the Warriors return from Tokyo. – 5:29 PM
More on this storyline
Mark Haynes: Jordan Poole on possibly playing this season without a contract extension: “However we go into the season is however we go in. I’m to play my game and continue to be me and put everything forth to help us win games, whatever the situation or circumstances.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / September 25, 2022
Madeline Kenney: Jordan Poole: “There are no ceilings. Even when people are talking about ceilings, you can always get better at something, on the court, off the court… there’s always room to grow.” -via Twitter @madkenney / September 25, 2022
CJ Holmes: Jordan Poole on his contract extension talks: “We did what we needed to do last year, we won a championship as a team. Obviously that’s out there, but I’m going to let my reps handle it.” -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / September 25, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.