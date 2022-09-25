Klay Thompson: If you can't be yelled at by Draymond Green, you can't play for the Warriors

Dalton Johnson: Klay Thompson: “If you can’t be yelled at by Draymond, you can’t play for the Warriors. It’s kind of a bylaw now.”
Source: Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson
Source: Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“When you look at some of the things that people have gotten in trouble over, I think that falls under the same boat. We’re all a part of this league and no one person is bigger than the league.”
#Warriors All-Star Draymond Green on Robert Sarver, who is selling #Suns, Mercury. – 7:05 PM
“When you look at some of the things that people have gotten in trouble over, I think that falls under the same boat. We’re all a part of this league and no one person is bigger than the league.”
#Warriors All-Star Draymond Green on Robert Sarver, who is selling #Suns, Mercury. – 7:05 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green says he doesn’t think a new contract will get agreed upon this season. He says that contract years impact players differently, but for him it adds a healthy motivation.
“For me, I’m focus on this season as being as great as I can be.” – 6:44 PM
Draymond Green says he doesn’t think a new contract will get agreed upon this season. He says that contract years impact players differently, but for him it adds a healthy motivation.
“For me, I’m focus on this season as being as great as I can be.” – 6:44 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green on getting an extension done before the season begins: “I don’t think it will happen.” – 6:44 PM
Draymond Green on getting an extension done before the season begins: “I don’t think it will happen.” – 6:44 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green on a possible contract extension for himself before the season: “I don’t think it will happen.” He has a player option after this season and can enter free agency in the summer. – 6:44 PM
Draymond Green on a possible contract extension for himself before the season: “I don’t think it will happen.” He has a player option after this season and can enter free agency in the summer. – 6:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond on his contract situation and possibly being locked up again in the near future: “I don’t think it will happen, I’m focused on this season.” – 6:43 PM
Draymond on his contract situation and possibly being locked up again in the near future: “I don’t think it will happen, I’m focused on this season.” – 6:43 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green on a possible contract extension in the coming weeks/months: ‘I don’t think it will happen.’ – 6:42 PM
Draymond Green on a possible contract extension in the coming weeks/months: ‘I don’t think it will happen.’ – 6:42 PM
Baxter Holmes @Baxter
Draymond Green on Robert Sarver: “I was very happy to see that he was selling the team because I think that’s right. When you look at some of the things that people have gotten in trouble for, I think [his conduct] falls under the same boat.” – 6:41 PM
Draymond Green on Robert Sarver: “I was very happy to see that he was selling the team because I think that’s right. When you look at some of the things that people have gotten in trouble for, I think [his conduct] falls under the same boat.” – 6:41 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson: “If you can’t be yelled at by Draymond, you can’t play on the Warriors. It’s kind’ve like a bylaw now.” – 6:29 PM
Klay Thompson: “If you can’t be yelled at by Draymond, you can’t play on the Warriors. It’s kind’ve like a bylaw now.” – 6:29 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“If you can’t get yelled by Draymond, you can’t play for the Warriors. It’s a bylaw now,” Klay Thompson said. – 6:29 PM
“If you can’t get yelled by Draymond, you can’t play for the Warriors. It’s a bylaw now,” Klay Thompson said. – 6:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson: “If you can’t be yelled at by Draymond, you can’t play for the Warriors. It’s kind of a bylaw now.” – 6:29 PM
Klay Thompson: “If you can’t be yelled at by Draymond, you can’t play for the Warriors. It’s kind of a bylaw now.” – 6:29 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
“I think Steph can do this until he’s 40. He’s suited for this,” Klay said. Steph is currently 34. – 6:24 PM
“I think Steph can do this until he’s 40. He’s suited for this,” Klay said. Steph is currently 34. – 6:24 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson on his first healthy offseason in years: pic.twitter.com/3tJKIObJkr – 6:21 PM
Klay Thompson on his first healthy offseason in years: pic.twitter.com/3tJKIObJkr – 6:21 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Klay Thompson says he “gets chills every day” about the thought of winning a fifth NBA championship with the Warriors. – 6:21 PM
Klay Thompson says he “gets chills every day” about the thought of winning a fifth NBA championship with the Warriors. – 6:21 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay on his healthy offseason: “It was amazing. … I couldn’t have asked for a better time off.” – 6:19 PM
Klay on his healthy offseason: “It was amazing. … I couldn’t have asked for a better time off.” – 6:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry on the contract extension eligibility of Draymond, Poole, Wiggins, Klay: “We want the best chance to win every single year. We’ve proven with this squad what the results have been. We want to keep it together as long as we can.” pic.twitter.com/RbqojaykQQ – 6:18 PM
Steph Curry on the contract extension eligibility of Draymond, Poole, Wiggins, Klay: “We want the best chance to win every single year. We’ve proven with this squad what the results have been. We want to keep it together as long as we can.” pic.twitter.com/RbqojaykQQ – 6:18 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Regarding Warriors teammates facing contract decisions (primarily Draymond, Poole, Wiggins), Curry says he ‘absolutely’ would like to see things buttoned up. – 6:09 PM
Regarding Warriors teammates facing contract decisions (primarily Draymond, Poole, Wiggins), Curry says he ‘absolutely’ would like to see things buttoned up. – 6:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think the outcome is exactly should’ve happened.” Steph Curry when asked about Robert Sarver, who is looking to sell #Suns.
Said he talked to Commissioner Adam Silver
Applauded Chris Paul, LeBron James and Draymond Green for ‘using their platform” to speak on investigation – 6:06 PM
“I think the outcome is exactly should’ve happened.” Steph Curry when asked about Robert Sarver, who is looking to sell #Suns.
Said he talked to Commissioner Adam Silver
Applauded Chris Paul, LeBron James and Draymond Green for ‘using their platform” to speak on investigation – 6:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ Draymond Green looks ‘fantastic,’ veterans ‘demolish’ scrimmages as camp opens
https://t.co/zIFF7acRRK pic.twitter.com/Xk9TBW2jMw – 7:37 PM
Warriors’ Draymond Green looks ‘fantastic,’ veterans ‘demolish’ scrimmages as camp opens
https://t.co/zIFF7acRRK pic.twitter.com/Xk9TBW2jMw – 7:37 PM
More on this storyline
Dalton Johnson: Draymond: “I’ve historically been a guy to bet on myself.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / September 25, 2022
Connor Letourneau: Draymond Green on getting an extension done before the season starts: “I don’t think it will happen. … For me, going into this season, I’m just focused on being as great as I can be.” -via Twitter @Con_Chron / September 25, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Warriors forward Draymond Green said he was “very happy” to learn that Suns owner Robert Sarver plans to sell his franchise. Green added that he did his due and fair diligence for several days before stating last week that the NBA owners should be put to a vote on Sarver. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / September 25, 2022
Dalton Johnson: Q. Dance parties on the boat looked pretty fun on Instagram. Klay: If you’re in the Italian Riviera, who is not dancing? It’s magical. Magical waters. Live. Like. Klay. -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / September 25, 2022
Madeline Kenney: Klay Thompson said Steph Curry will continue to play at a high level for “as long as he wants.” “Steph works so hard, he’s in great shape and he really just loves the game. He’s extremely competitive. So I think Steph can do this until he’s 40.” -via Twitter @madkenney / September 25, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Klay Thompson says he didn’t play much 5-on-5 in the off-season due to his previous Achilles injury, but he did watch his diet, weight train and did a lot of stretching. The Warriors star says he will be ready for the season-opener. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / September 25, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.