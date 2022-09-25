Matisse Thybulle: 'I would always want to stay in Philly'

Thybulle chose to do everything he could do mentally and physically to be the best version of himself as a player and person. He’s learned that it’s more about the journey than the destination. “At this point, I would always want to stay in Philly,” he said. “And if it’s up to me, that’s always going to be my choice. “But considering that I’ve realized the reality of how far out of my control it is, if I do get traded or something does end up happening, I can look at myself in the mirror at the end of the day.”
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Matisse Thybulle could be most improved #Sixer after a summer of putting in the work inquirer.com/sixers/matisse… via @phillyinquirer – 5:18 AM
Matisse Thybulle could be most improved #Sixer after a summer of putting in the work inquirer.com/sixers/matisse… via @phillyinquirer – 5:18 AM
More on this storyline
Thybulle’s goal was to have the Sixers see for themselves the work he put in and the offensive improvements that he’s made. And it worked. “Matisse has been the most consistent player in Camden this summer, putting in countless hours on his game that will for sure pay dividends going forward,” said Daryl Morey, the Sixers president of basketball operations. “We are excited about his future.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / September 25, 2022
“I’m really proud of what I did,” Thybulle said of his offseason. “I’ve worked harder than I’ve worked. “And I had a meeting with [Sixers coach Doc Rivers] early this week and was telling him I feel more bought in than I’ve been before.” Don’t get it twisted. Thybulle didn’t lack effort in the past. “It’s just a different feeling you feel when you can see how much more of yourself when you are giving to your craft,” he said, “and to the team and surrendering to the work and living to whatever the outcome can be.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / September 25, 2022
Ben Simmons: Yeah, I’m now in the moment I just spun and I’m assuming Trae Young is gonna come over quicker. So I’m thinking he’s gonna come quickly and I see Matisse Thybulle going and Matisse is athletic and gets up so I’m thinking, ‘Okay, quick pass, he’s gonna flush it’ not knowing how much space there was that happened. It happened so quickly that you just make a read. And in the playoffs, you need to make the right decisions majority of the time. And for that moment. I mean, it happened and I was like, Okay, f— now we gotta go make another play. That’s how I’m thinking and I realized how you know everyone’s posting it online. -via Apple Podcasts / September 22, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.