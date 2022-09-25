Stephen Curry on Warriors contract extension decisions: We want to keep the squad together as long as we can

Anthony Slater: Steph Curry on the contract extension eligibility of Draymond, Poole, Wiggins, Klay: “We want the best chance to win every single year. We’ve proven with this squad what the results have been. We want to keep it together as long as we can.”
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson said Steph Curry will continue to play at a high level for “as long as he wants.”
“Steph works so hard, he’s in great shape and he really just loves the game. He’s extremely competitive. So I think Steph can do this until he’s 40.” – 6:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry on the contract extension eligibility of Draymond, Poole, Wiggins, Klay: “We want the best chance to win every single year. We’ve proven with this squad what the results have been. We want to keep it together as long as we can.” pic.twitter.com/RbqojaykQQ – 6:18 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry: “The championship glow is real. Obviously, you enjoy the offseason and know all the work you’ve put in over the course of your career and especially the last three years to get back there. It was meaningful, and you embrace it and appreciate it.” – 6:12 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Regarding Warriors teammates facing contract decisions (primarily Draymond, Poole, Wiggins), Curry says he ‘absolutely’ would like to see things buttoned up. – 6:09 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry on the Robert Sarver situation with the Phoenix Suns: ‘The outcome was what it should have been.’
Says he discussed the subject with NBA commissioner Adam Silver before Sarver decided to put the team up for sale. – 6:06 PM
Stephen Curry on the Robert Sarver situation with the Phoenix Suns: ‘The outcome was what it should have been.’
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think the outcome is exactly should’ve happened.” Steph Curry when asked about Robert Sarver, who is looking to sell #Suns.
Said he talked to Commissioner Adam Silver
Applauded Chris Paul, LeBron James and Draymond Green for ‘using their platform” to speak on investigation – 6:06 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s compliment:
“I always say the same thing. When you’re facing the champions, that’s part of the nature of the league… I was thinking the same thing about him last year coming off their run, so I appreciate the compliment.” – 6:05 PM
Stephen Curry on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s compliment:
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry said they all assumed last season would be Andre Iguodala’s last. “It was a great podcast to listen to that Andre’s coming back.” – 6:03 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry on the return of Andre Iguodala: ‘He’s not here to be a coach first, player second.’ – 6:03 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
In response to Giannis saying Stephen Curry is the best player in the world, Curry said he was saying the same thing about Giannis after the Bucks’ championship win. – 5:58 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry on Giannis calling him the best player in the world
“I was thinking the same thing about him last year (coming off a title)” pic.twitter.com/ZWxfS1213z – 5:58 PM
Steph Curry on Giannis calling him the best player in the world
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry on Giannis Antetokounmpo calling him the best player in the world: pic.twitter.com/zJDACxHi68 – 5:58 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry said he’s feeling fresh, prime and ready to go. “Feels like in my head I’m still getting better.” – 5:54 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo says Stephen Curry is the best player in the world nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/25/gia… – 5:25 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo says Stephen Curry is best player in the world: ‘The guy who wins is the best’
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 5:23 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo says Stephen Curry is best player in the world: ‘The guy who wins is the best’
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo names Steph Curry as the best player in the world (and he explains why)
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 5:19 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo names Steph Curry as the best player in the world (and he explains why)
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Giannis: “I believe that the best player in the world is Steph Curry.” pic.twitter.com/M3UDQ2Pn0k – 4:52 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-… – 1:00 AM
Kendra Andrews: Stephen Curry on Robert Sarver: “The outcome was exactly what should have happened.” He said he had one on one conversations with Adam Silver about the league’s punishment and the message it sent. But he reiterates that Sarver selling the team was the correct outcome all along. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / September 25, 2022
Marc J. Spears: When told that @Giannis Antetokounmpo said he was the best in the NBA, @Stephen Curry: “I don’t know if it was gamemanship. I would’ve said the same thing about the champions… I said the same thing about him last year. I appreciate the compliment. It’s not going to soften me at all.” -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / September 25, 2022
CJ Holmes: Steph Curry doesn’t like the narrative that Andre Iguodala is only returning to be a mentor: “He’s not coming back if he doesn’t think he can play and contribute… He’s not here to be a coach first, player second.” -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / September 25, 2022
