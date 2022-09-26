Anthony Davis on injuries last season: I had two that you couldn't really control

Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis on his health, and getting ready in the offseason: “I did the same exact thing as last season. I had two injuries that you can’t really control. Guy fell into my knee, (I) landed on a foot … had a little more time to let my body rest and heal.”
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Wenyen Gabriel said he focused his offseason on working on his body to get stronger, a lot of shooting, and watching film to zoom in on where he needs to be and what he needs to do to play off second actions off players like LeBron, AD and Russ. – 3:35 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis told ESPN he plans to have a chip on his shoulder this season, channeling the same approach he brought to LA in 2019-20. The Lakers have training camp T-shirts that say “CHIP” across the front, a little double entendre for their mindset and motivation. – 3:22 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
After LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook the fourth player to address the press at Lakers Media Day: pic.twitter.com/ashoG43JJo – 3:06 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Anthony Davis perfectly describing (and showing) what he expects from the Lakers this season versus last season. pic.twitter.com/GI9LsddXEe – 3:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook characterized offseason conversations with LeBron and AD:
“Very beneficial. Being able to talk about and understand things we want to do, and how we want to do them.”
Also said convos/building a relationship with Darvin Ham has been “extremely important to me.” – 2:58 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis on Russell Westbrook expressing skepticism last season on AD and LeBron really meant it when they told him to “be Russ.” pic.twitter.com/3RFeTL8Yp2 – 2:52 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis says he told Russ to be himself last season before games (in reference to Euss’ exit interview comments that he wasn’t able to be himself). Davis said he and Westbrook talked things out this summer about what worked and didn’t.
“I’m interested to see what happens.” – 2:52 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
AD says he tells Russell Westbrook to be himself before every game. “We’re selfless, we’re ‘here, here, here.'” – 2:50 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis mentions that the most important part of the offseason with LeBron and Russ has been that they’ve been able to be on the court together and that they’ve been healthy. He felt the disappointment last season was largely because they didn’t get enough reps together. – 2:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis on his off-season regimen pic.twitter.com/KY913VPEw5 – 2:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis on his health, and getting ready in the offseason:
“I did the same exact thing as last season. I had two injuries that you can’t really control. Guy fell into my knee, (I) landed on a foot … had a little more time to let my body rest and heal.” – 2:43 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
“My expectations for AD to be AD. To be the dynamic player he can be… I believe he is going to have a helluva season.” LeBron James – 2:39 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Darvin Ham said plan is to have a “one in” offense, to always have a threat near the rim then spacing around them “to make it hard to double.” Anthony Davis on the left block is one offensive focus, plus LeBron at the elbow and more Westbrook post ups. – 2:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
“I don’t need Bron and AD playing playoff minutes in October and November,” Darvin Ham on keeping stars fresh. – 2:10 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Darvin Ham on load management with LeBron and AD: “I don’t need Bron or AD playing playoff minutes in October, November or December.” – 2:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest FG% by an active player with 15 FGA per game:
60.4 — Zion
52.7 — KAT
51.5 — AD
50.5 — LeBron
49.6 — KD pic.twitter.com/RJTeUrhUM9 – 1:59 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are officially running it back. pic.twitter.com/fnSYzAXK48 – 1:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Who would’ve thought LeBron, AD and Westbrook would be here together for another media day? pic.twitter.com/zoyDncRcfP – 1:41 PM
Robin Lopez @rolopez42
Every Media Day I hope I’m going to be interviewed by a Muppet wearing a hat, but it’s year 15 and the closest I’ve come is playing with Anthony Davis – 12:04 PM
More on this storyline
Harrison Faigen: AD says on Spectrum he still thinks he should have been DPOY in 2020. -via Twitter @hmfaigen / September 26, 2022
Jovan Buha: Russell Westbrook said it’s been “very beneficial” to talk with LeBron and AD this summer and hash out what worked and didn’t work last season. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / September 26, 2022
Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis said he’s had great conversations with Darvin Ham that have mostly revolved around defense. “He wants us to be one of the best teams in this league defensively.” They’ve gone back and forth with suggestions, ideas, and exchanges of knowledge. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / September 26, 2022
