Anthony Edwards apologizes again for remarks, will put in work to show he's remorseful

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards is speaking and giving an apology to the LGBTQ+ community right now.
(I want to properly transcribe the quotes before tweeting them out. Will do that once we have a break in the interviews.) – 2:30 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards apologizing repeatedly for the comments he made. Says he’s willing to put in the work to show that he is remorseful and learning from the situation – 2:30 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Aaron Gordon is saying that hates watching people lose money over freedom of speech, hence his tweets about the Anthony Edwards situation, but as he did research and he realized his comments were ignorant and the fine was deserved. Credit to @Matt Moore for the question. – 1:48 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
🏀 Robert Sarver To Sell Teams
🏀 Chris Miller’s New Gig with the Wizards
🏀 Anthony Edwards Fined For Slur
Listen Here 📻: https://t.co/cGXZj8cDMl pic.twitter.com/CtF4J54go4 – 8:19 PM
Christopher Hine: Anthony Edwards on the homophobic comments he posted in a video 2 weeks ago: “Man, I respect everybody. I know what I posted was immature, and I’m sorry for that if I hurt anyone. I’m working with the team. I’m sorry to all the Minnesota fans, and I’m working to be better.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / September 26, 2022
Dane Moore: Anthony Edwards said he was asleep when the Rudy Gobert trade went down, and had ten missed calls from KAT by the time he woke up. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / September 26, 2022
Michael Singer: Aaron Gordon on the Anthony Edwards tweet: “I hate seeing my brothers get money taking from their pockets. … That being said, I was ignorantly posting emojis.” AG said it’s a “valid fine,” from what Edwards said. Said he didn’t know what Edwards had been fined for. -via Twitter @msinger / September 26, 2022
