Cameron Johnson on contract extension talks: My hope is that we can come to an agreement

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cameron Johnson is ready for a bigger role in Phoenix, but the Suns depth could take a hit, pending the return for Crowder. – 4:57 PM

Gerald Bourguet: Cam Johnson on how often the Suns’ Game 7 blowout loss pops into his head: “All the time. Every day. And in a way, I kind of want it to…they came into our house and punched us in the face and knocked us out.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / September 26, 2022
Kellan Olson: Cam Johnson said there is no bad blood between him and Jae Crowder. Emphasized how good of a teammate Crowder is and how he could come to him with anything. Has learned with more time in the NBA that everyone’s situation is different. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / September 26, 2022
Evan Sidery: The Suns are in trade negotiations right now, mainly centered around Jae Crowder, per @Brian Windhorst. Bojan Bogdanovic is a potential target to monitor. Windhorst also relays Phoenix is working on a long-term contract extension for Cam Johnson. -via Twitter @esidery / September 19, 2022

